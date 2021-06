Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

How to Watch the Tokyo Olympics: TV & Streaming Schedule

When are the Tokyo Olympics?

The Games of the XXXII Olympiad will take place Friday, July 23 – Sunday, August 8, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. The opening ceremony will be held Friday evening, July 23 in Tokyo, 7:00 am EDT and 4:00 am PDT. The Olympics closing ceremony will take place on Sunday, August 8 at 7:00 am EDT.

Where can I watch the Tokyo Olympics?

NBC is home to the Olympics, so tune into your local NBC station for primetime coverage. You can also watch the games streaming on NBCOlympics.com, NBC Sports, and Peacock.

What is the time difference between the US and Japan?

Tokyo is 13 hours ahead of Eastern time, which means many events held in the evening in Tokyo will be in the early morning hours for US viewers.

Tokyo Olympics Schedule: TV & streaming

*Where to watch is subject to change; please check back closer to the Olympic Games for watch and stream event availability.

What Olympic event can I stream on Peacock?

Peacock will stream major events live every morning including Women’s and Men’s gymnastics, Track and Field, and Team USA Men’s Basketball on their channels.

Peacock Channel Schedule

Tokyo LIVE (6:00 am – 11:00 am)

Recaps from “overnight” events and live look-ins at marquee events, like gymnastics and track and field.

Tokyo Gold (11:00 am – 7:00 pm)

Highlight show with the best of the past day and preview of must-see events.

On Her Turf at the Olympics (7:00 pm – 7:30 pm)

Spotlight on the powerful women of Team USA.

Tokyo Tonight (7:30 pm – Midnight)

Live studio show with quick-turn highlights from Tokyo.

Other Olympic Programming on Peacock

In addition to the four live studio shows everyday, Peacock subscribers will have access to a variety of original programs, including Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Snoop Dog, For Ball and Country — tracking the USA Men’s Basketball team, Golden which follows American gymnasts, The Sisters of ‘96 about the US Women’s Soccer Team. And Peacock is now streaming the My Pursuit: Life, Legacy & Jordan Burroughs, Michael Phelps Medals, Memories & More, In Deep with Ryan Lochte and More.