Tour de France 2021 schedule: Start time, stages, length, dates, how to watch live stream, route, TV coverage, highlights

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2021 Tour de France begins on Saturday, June 26 through Sunday, July 18. This year’s cycling event features 10 new sites and stage cities indicated with an asterisk in the schedule below. Additionally, there will be 2 individual time trials in this year’s Tour. See below to find out more information including how to watch, stages, the complete schedule, and more.

RELATED: 2021 Tour de France stage profiles, route, previews

2021 Tour de France Key Information

When is the 2021 Tour de France? What time does coverage start?

The 2021 Tour de France will take place from June 26 – July 18. Coverage of Stage 4 starts at 7:00 a.m. ET on NBCSN and 7:15 a.m. ET on Peacock. Click here for start times for the rest of the 2020 Tour de France.

How can I watch the 2021 Tour de France?

Stream all 21 stages of the 2021 Tour de France from start to finish, or watch on-demand on Peacock. Coverage will also be available on NBCSN. Click here for the full broadcast schedule.

How long is the Tour de France 2021?

The 2021 Tour de France is 23 days long. There will be one stage contested per day and two rest days. The first rest day is on July 5 (between stages 9 & 10) and the second will be on July 12 (between stages 15 & 16).

How many riders are in the Tour?

There will be a total of 184 riders. There will be 23 teams with 8 riders per team.

How many stages is the Tour de France?

There are 21 stages: 8 flat, 5 hilly, 6 mountain stages, and 2 individual time trials.

What is the 2021 Tour de France schedule and route?

Stage Terrain Date Start and Finish Distance 1 Hilly Sat. 06/26/2021 BREST > LANDERNEAU* 197.8 km 2 Hilly Sun. 06/27/2021 PERROS-GUIREC > MÛR-DE-BRETAGNE GUERLÉDAN 183.5 km 3 Flat Mon. 06/28/2021 LORIENT > PONTIVY* 182.9 km 4 Flat Tue. 06/29/2021 REDON > FOUGÈRES 150.4 km 5 Individual Time-Trial Wed. 06/30/2021 *CHANGÉ > LAVAL ESPACE MAYENNE 27.2 km 6 Flat Thu. 07/01/2021 TOURS > CHÂTEAUROUX 160.6 km 7 Hilly Fri. 07/02/2021 *VIERZON > LE CREUSOT 249.1 km 8 Mountain Sat. 07/03/2021 OYONNAX > LE GRAND-BORNAND 150.8 km 9 Mountain Sun. 07/04/2021 CLUSES > TIGNES 144.9 km – Rest Day Mon. 07/05/2021 TIGNES 10 Flat Tue. 07/06/2021 ALBERTVILLE > VALENCE 190.7 km 11 Mountain Wed. 07/07/2021 *SORGUES > MALAUCÈNE* 198.9 km 12 Flat Thu. 07/08/2021 SAINT-PAUL-TROIS-CHÂTEAUX > NÎMES 159.4 km 13 Flat Fri. 07/09/2021 NÎMES > CARCASSONNE 219.9 km 14 Hilly Sat. 07/10/2021 CARCASSONNE > QUILLAN* 183.7 km 15 Mountain Sun. 07/11/2021 *CÉRET > ANDORRE-LA-VIEILLE 191.3 km – Rest Day Mon. 07/12/2021 ANDORRE 16 Hilly Tue. 07/13/2021 *PAS DE LA CASE > SAINT-GAUDENS 169 km 17 Mountain Wed. 07/14/2021 MURET > SAINT-LARY-SOULAN COL DU PORTET 178.4 km 18 Mountain Thu. 07/15/2021 PAU > LUZ ARDIDEN 129.7 km 19 Flat Fri. 07/16/2021 MOURENX > LIBOURNE 207 km 20 Individual Time-Trial Sat. 07/17/2021 LIBOURNE > SAINT-EMILION 30.8 km 21 Flat Sun. 07/18/2021 *CHATOU > PARIS CHAMPS-ÉLYSÉES 108.4 km

Click here to see the full map.

How many miles is the 2021 Tour de France?

The route is 3,414 km (approximately 2,121 miles) long.

Previous Tour de France Winners

2020 – Tadej Pogacar

2019 – Egan Bernal

2018 – Geraint Thomas

2017 – Chris Froome

2016 – Chris Froome

2015 – Chris Froome

2014 – Vincenzo Nibali

2013 – Chris Froome

2012 – Bradley Wiggins

2011 – Cadel Evans

2010 – Andy Schleck