Tour de France 2021 schedule: Start time, dates, how to watch live stream, route, TV coverage, highlights

The 2021 Tour de France begins on Saturday, June 26 through Sunday, July 18. This year’s cycling event features 10 new sites and stage cities indicated with an asterisk in the schedule below. Additionally, there will be 2 individual time trials in this year’s Tour. See below to find out more information including how to watch, the complete schedule, and more.
2021 Tour de France Key Information
When is the 2021 Tour de France? What time does coverage start?
The 2021 Tour de France will take place from June 26 – July 18. Coverage of Stage 2 starts at 7:00 a.m. ET on NBCSN and 7:00 a.m. ET on Peacock. Click here for start times for the rest of the 2020 Tour de France.
How can I watch the 2021 Tour de France?
Stream all 21 stages of the 2021 Tour de France from start to finish, or watch on-demand on Peacock. Coverage will also be available on NBCSN. Click here for the full broadcast schedule.
How long is the Tour de France 2021?
The 2021 Tour de France is 23 days long. There will be one stage contested per day and two rest days. The first rest day is on July 5 (between stages 9 & 10) and the second will be on July 12 (between stages 15 & 16).
How many riders are in the Tour?
There will be a total of 184 riders. There will be 23 teams with 8 riders per team.
How many stages is the Tour de France?
There are 21 stages: 8 flat, 5 hilly, 6 mountain stages, and 2 individual time trials.
What is the 2021 Tour de France schedule and route?
|Stage
|Terrain
|Date
|Start and Finish
|Distance
|1
|Hilly
|Sat. 06/26/2021
|BREST > LANDERNEAU*
|197.8 km
|2
|Hilly
|Sun. 06/27/2021
|PERROS-GUIREC > MÛR-DE-BRETAGNE GUERLÉDAN
|183.5 km
|3
|Flat
|Mon. 06/28/2021
|LORIENT > PONTIVY*
|182.9 km
|4
|Flat
|Tue. 06/29/2021
|REDON > FOUGÈRES
|150.4 km
|5
|Individual Time-Trial
|Wed. 06/30/2021
|*CHANGÉ > LAVAL ESPACE MAYENNE
|27.2 km
|6
|Flat
|Thu. 07/01/2021
|TOURS > CHÂTEAUROUX
|160.6 km
|7
|Hilly
|Fri. 07/02/2021
|*VIERZON > LE CREUSOT
|249.1 km
|8
|
Mountain
|Sat. 07/03/2021
|OYONNAX > LE GRAND-BORNAND
|150.8 km
|9
|
Mountain
|Sun. 07/04/2021
|CLUSES > TIGNES
|144.9 km
|–
|Rest Day
|Mon. 07/05/2021
|TIGNES
|10
|Flat
|Tue. 07/06/2021
|ALBERTVILLE > VALENCE
|190.7 km
|11
|
Mountain
|Wed. 07/07/2021
|*SORGUES > MALAUCÈNE*
|198.9 km
|12
|Flat
|Thu. 07/08/2021
|SAINT-PAUL-TROIS-CHÂTEAUX > NÎMES
|159.4 km
|13
|Flat
|Fri. 07/09/2021
|NÎMES > CARCASSONNE
|219.9 km
|14
|Hilly
|Sat. 07/10/2021
|CARCASSONNE > QUILLAN*
|183.7 km
|15
|
Mountain
|Sun. 07/11/2021
|*CÉRET > ANDORRE-LA-VIEILLE
|191.3 km
|–
|Rest Day
|Mon. 07/12/2021
|ANDORRE
|16
|Hilly
|Tue. 07/13/2021
|*PAS DE LA CASE > SAINT-GAUDENS
|169 km
|17
|
Mountain
|Wed. 07/14/2021
|MURET > SAINT-LARY-SOULAN COL DU PORTET
|178.4 km
|18
|Mountain
|Thu. 07/15/2021
|PAU > LUZ ARDIDEN
|129.7 km
|19
|Flat
|Fri. 07/16/2021
|MOURENX > LIBOURNE
|207 km
|20
|Individual Time-Trial
|Sat. 07/17/2021
|LIBOURNE > SAINT-EMILION
|30.8 km
|21
|Flat
|Sun. 07/18/2021
|*CHATOU > PARIS CHAMPS-ÉLYSÉES
|108.4 km
Click here to see the full map.
How many miles is the 2021 Tour de France?
The route is 3,414 km (approximately 2,121 miles) long.
Previous Tour de France Winners
2020 – Tadej Pogacar
2019 – Egan Bernal
2018 – Geraint Thomas
2017 – Chris Froome
2016 – Chris Froome
2015 – Chris Froome
2014 – Vincenzo Nibali
2013 – Chris Froome
2012 – Bradley Wiggins
2011 – Cadel Evans
2010 – Andy Schleck