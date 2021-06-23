Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2021 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship takes place this Thursday, June 24 through Sunday, June 27th at the Atlanta Athletic Club on the Highlands Course in Johns Creek, Georgia. This is the 67th edition of this championship, making it the second oldest major in women’s golf behind the U.S. Women’s Open.

This year’s field of 156 will be competing for a $4.5 million purse. A few of the notables include Sei Young Kim, Jin Young Ko, Nelly Korda, Inbee Park, Lexi Thompson, Lydia Ko, Danielle Kang, Brooke Henderson, Jessica Korda, and So Yeon Ryu.

Click to see the complete list of players and tee times. See below for additional information on how to watch/live stream the 2021 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship on Peacock, NBC, and the Golf Channel.

How to watch the 2021 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship:

*All times are listed as ET

Thursday, June 24

11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. – GOLF Channel

5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. – Peacock

Friday, June 25

11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. – GOLF Channel

5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. – Peacock

Saturday, June 26

10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. – Peacock

1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. – NBC

Sunday, June 27

12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. – Peacock

3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. – NBC

