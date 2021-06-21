Rosskopf, Stephens win U.S. road cycling nationals

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Joey Rosskopf timed his attack perfectly in the final mile to win the U.S. road cycling national championship, while Lauren Stephens won the first title of her long and decorated career by simply riding away from the rest of the field.

Their wins followed victories by Olympic teammates Lawson Craddock and Chloe Dygert in the time trial earlier this week.

Rosskopf made an early move but was brought back to the lead pack as they approached the run-in to the finish. Craddock then made a move as he tried to sweep the two major races of the weekend, but he was chased down by Kyle Murphy while Rosskopf made another attack that ultimately stuck.

Brent Bookwalter sprinted for silver in his final year as a pro while Murphy held on for bronze.

Stephens, who recently won a prestigious gravel race in Kansas, bridged a gap to teammate Clara Honsinger with about 10 miles to go. They eventually tracked down leader Lauren De Crescenzo, and Stephense managed to hold off Olympic rider Coryn Rivera and Veronica Ewers to stand atop the podium.