The 2021 U.S. Open takes place this Thursday, June 17 through Sunday, June 20 on the South Course at Torrey Pines in San Diego, California. This year’s field of 156 consists of 88 fully exempt players and 68 qualifiers. Some of the notable names at this year’s golf event include Patrick Cantlay, Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson, Collin Morikawa, Jon Rahm, Patrick Reed, Xander Schauffele, Webb Simpson, and Justin Thomas. Click here to see the complete list of players and check out the tee times here.
How to watch the 2021 U.S. Open on TV, live streaming:
*All times are listed as ET
Thursday, June 17
- 9:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. – Peacock
- 12:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. – GOLF Channel
- 7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. – NBC
- 10:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. – Peacock
Friday, June 18
- 9:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. – Peacock
- 12:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. – GOLF Channel
- 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. – NBC
- 9:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. – GOLF Channel
- 10:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. – Peacock
Saturday, June 19
- 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. – NBC
Sunday, June 20
- 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. – GOLF Channel
- 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. – NBC
