How to watch Phillies vs. Giants on Peacock: Live stream, start times for MLB series

Baseball is streaming live on Peacock this weekend as the San Francisco Giants take on the Philadelphia Phillies in a three-game series starting on Friday, June 18 through Sunday, June 20.

Earlier this week, the MLB announced that the series between the Phillies and Giants will air live nationwide on Peacock for free this Father’s Day weekend. In addition, the Phillies‘ and Giants‘ announcing crews will join together on a single broadcast for each game. Jon Miller will serve as play-by-play announcer with Mike Krukow, John Kruk and Jimmy Rollins joining as analysts. Pregame coverage will precede each game on Peacock.

How to watch the Phillies vs. Giants live on Peacock

Friday, June 18

Start time : Pregame starts at 9:00 p.m. ET

: Pregame starts at 9:00 p.m. ET First pitch : 9:45 p.m. ET

: 9:45 p.m. ET Watch live: Peacock

Saturday, June 19

Start time : Pregame starts at 3:30 p.m. ET

: Pregame starts at 3:30 p.m. ET First pitch : 4:05 p.m. ET

: 4:05 p.m. ET Watch live: Peacock

Sunday, June 20

Start time : Pregame starts at 3:30 p.m. ET

: Pregame starts at 3:30 p.m. ET First pitch : 4:05 p.m ET

: 4:05 p.m ET Watch live: Peacock

How do I get Peacock?

How can I watch Peacock?

Peacock is currently available on the Roku platform; Apple devices including iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD; Google platforms and devices including Android™, Android TV™ devices, Chromecast and Chromecast built-in devices; Microsoft’s Xbox One family of devices, including Xbox One S and Xbox One X; Sony PlayStation4 and PlayStation 4 Pro; VIZIO SmartCast™ TVs; Samsung Smart TVs and LG Smart TVs. Comcast’s eligible Xfinity X1 and Flex customers, as well as eligible Cox Contour customers, enjoy Peacock Premium included with their service at no additional cost.

