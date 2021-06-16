When is the 2021 U.S. Open? Dates, start times, TV schedule, live stream coverage

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2021 U.S. Open takes place on Thursday, June 17 through Sunday, June 20 on the South Course at Torrey Pines in San Diego, California. This year marks the 121st edition of the U.S. Open and similar to the women’s event happening just two weeks prior, a limited number of fans will be able to attend the golf event.

In May, the USGA announced that 27 additional players have earned full exemptions into the tournament. Major champions Adam Scott and Bubba Watson are among the notable names. Click here to see which players have qualified so far. The final qualifying stages will take place at nine additional sites on Monday, June 7.

Nearly 100 hours of live tournament and studio coverage from Torrey Pines will be available across NBC, GOLF Channel, and Peacock. See below for the full TV schedule including dates, times and live streaming options.

2021 U.S. Open TV, live streaming schedule

*All times are listed as ET

Thursday, June 17

Friday, June 18

Saturday, June 19

Sunday, June 20

