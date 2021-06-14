CoCo Vandeweghe gets 1st tour-level main draw win since 2019

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

BIRMINGHAM, England — Former top-10 player CoCo Vandeweghe earned her first tour-level main-draw victory in nearly two years by beating Kristyna Pliskova 6-4, 7-6 (1) with the help of 13 aces at the Birmingham grass-court tournament.

Vandeweghe, a 29-year-old American, reached two Grand Slam semifinals in 2017, at the Australian Open and U.S. Open, and has twice been a quarterfinalist at Wimbledon. She also won the 2018 U.S. Open doubles title with Ash Barty.

But injuries slowed her progress and forced her off tour.

Vandeweghe last won a WTA match in a tournament main draw in July 2019. Once ranked as high as No. 9, she is currently No. 203.

In other first-round results, No. 3 seed Donna Vekic beat Francesca Jones 6-1, 6-3; No. 8 seed Marie Bouzkova came back to defeat Australian Open quarterfinalist Hsieh Su-wei 3-6, 6-1, 6-2; Tereza Martincova eliminated 2011 U.S. Open champion Sam Stosur 6-3, 6-4; Caroline Garcia got past Harriet Dart 7-5, 4-6, 6-4; and Heather Watson beat Viktorija Golubic 3-6, 6-2, 6-2.