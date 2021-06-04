Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2021 U.S. Women’s Open begins this Thursday, June 3 through Sunday, June 6 at the Olympic Club in San Francisco, California. This year marks the 76th edition of the event and it will also be the fourth U.S. Women’s Open to be held in the state of California. A limited number of spectators will be able to attend the event per USGA guidelines.

This year’s field of 156 players is made up of 126 professionals and 30 amateurs, including 13 past champions: Na Yeon Choi (2012), In Gee Chun (2015), Paula Creamer (2010), Eun-Hee Ji (2009), Ariya Jutanugarn (2018), Cristie Kerr (2007), A Lim Kim (2020), Brittany Lang (2016), Jeongeun Lee6 (2019), Inbee Park (2008, 2013), Sung Hyun Park (2017), So Yeon Ryu (2011), and Michelle Wie West (2014).

Click to see the complete list of players and tee times.

