The 2021 Premier Lacrosse League season opens up this weekend, June 4-6, at Gillette Stadium with five exciting games.

First, on Friday, June 4, the Cannons LC will make their league debut when they take on the Redwoods LC at 7 p.m. On Saturday, June 5, at 5 p.m. ET, the defending champion Whipsnakes LC will take on the Chaos LC in a rematch of last year’s Championship followed by a match-up between the Archers LC and Atlas LC at 7:45 p.m. Sunday afternoon will feature another doubleheader as the Waterdogs LC face the Cannons LC at 1 p.m. and then Chrome LC will face off against the Redwoods LC at 3:45 p.m. to close the weekend.

Peacock will stream all 44 PLL matchups this year, which sets an NBC Sports record for the most-ever professional lacrosse game coverage in a season. See below for the full 2021 Premier Lacrosse League schedule with additional information on how to watch every game.

2021 Premier Lacrosse League Schedule: