How to watch the 2021 Premier Lacrosse League on Peacock: Live stream, full schedule, and more

By Mary OmatigaJun 4, 2021, 9:34 AM EDT
LACROSSE: SEP 21 Premier Lacrosse League Philadelphia
Getty Images
The 2021 Premier Lacrosse League season opens up this weekend, June 4-6, at Gillette Stadium with five exciting games.

First, on Friday, June 4, the Cannons LC will make their league debut when they take on the Redwoods LC at 7 p.m. On Saturday, June 5, at 5 p.m. ET, the defending champion Whipsnakes LC will take on the Chaos LC in a rematch of last year’s Championship followed by a match-up between the Archers LC and Atlas LC at 7:45 p.m. Sunday afternoon will feature another doubleheader as the Waterdogs LC face the Cannons LC at 1 p.m. and then Chrome LC will face off against the Redwoods LC at 3:45 p.m. to close the weekend.

Peacock will stream all 44 PLL matchups this year, which sets an NBC Sports record for the most-ever professional lacrosse game coverage in a season. See below for the full 2021 Premier Lacrosse League schedule with additional information on how to watch every game.

2021 Premier Lacrosse League Schedule:

DATE GAME TIME (ET) VENUE NETWORK/PLATFORM
Fri., June 4 Cannons LC at Redwoods LC 7 p.m. Gillette Stadium Peacock
Sat., June 5 Whipsnakes LC at Chaos LC 5 p.m. Gillette Stadium NBCSN, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
Archers LC at Atlas LC 7:45 p.m. Gillette Stadium Peacock
Sun., June 6 Waterdogs LC at Cannons LC 1 p.m. Gillette Stadium NBCSN, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
Chrome LC at Redwoods LC 3:45 p.m. Gillette Stadium Peacock
Fri., June 11 Chaos LC at Waterdogs LC 7 p.m. Fifth Third Bank Stadium Peacock
Sat., June 12 Whipsnakes LC at Cannons LC Noon Fifth Third Bank Stadium NBC, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
Redwoods LC at Atlas LC 3 p.m. Fifth Third Bank Stadium NBCSN, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
Sun., June 13 Chrome LC at Waterdogs LC 1 p.m. Fifth Third Bank Stadium NBCSN, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
Chaos LC at Archers LC 3:45 p.m. Fifth Third Bank Stadium Peacock
Fri., June 25 Whipsnakes LC at Atlas LC 8 p.m. Homewood Field NBCSN, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
Sat., June 26 Redwoods LC at Chaos LC 5:15 p.m. Homewood Field Peacock
Waterdogs LC at Archers LC 8 p.m. Homewood Field NBCSN, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
Sun., June 27 Cannons LC at Atlas LC Noon Homewood Field Peacock
Chrome LC at Whipsnakes LC 2:45 p.m. Homewood Field Peacock
Fri., July 2 Archers LC at Chrome LC 7 p.m. James M. Shuart Stadium Peacock
Sat., July 3 Redwoods LC at Waterdogs LC Noon James M. Shuart Stadium NBC, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
Cannons LC at Chaos LC 3 p.m. James M. Shuart Stadium NBCSN, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
Sun., July 4 Chrome LC at Atlas LC 12:15 p.m. James M. Shuart Stadium Peacock
Whipsnakes LC at Archers LC 3 p.m. James M. Shuart Stadium NBCSN, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
Fri., July 9 Waterdogs LC at Cannons LC 8 p.m. TCO Stadium Peacock
Sat., July 10 Redwoods LC at Whipsnakes LC 6 p.m. TCO Stadium NBCSN, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
Atlas LC at Chaos LC 8:45 p.m. TCO Stadium Peacock
Sun., July 11 Chrome LC at Waterdogs LC 5:45 p.m. TCO Stadium Peacock
Cannons LC at Archers LC 8:30 p.m. TCO Stadium NBCSN, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
Sun., July 18 All Star Game 7 p.m. PayPal Park NBCSN, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
All Star Skills 9:30 p.m. PayPal Park Peacock
Fri., July 30 Atlas LC at Chrome LC 9 p.m. Weidner Field Peacock
Sat., July 31 Archers LC at Redwoods LC 7:15 p.m. Weidner Field Peacock
Waterdogs LC at Whipsnakes LC 10 p.m. Weidner Field Peacock
Sun., Aug. 1 Chaos LC at Chrome LC 2 p.m. Weidner Field Peacock
Atlas LC at Cannons LC 4:45 p.m. Weidner Field Peacock
Fri., Aug. 13 Redwoods LC at Whipsnakes LC 6 p.m. Bob Ford Field at Tom & Mary Casey Stadium Peacock
Archers LC at Chaos LC 8:30 p.m. Bob Ford Field at Tom & Mary Casey Stadium NBCSN, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

 
Sat., Aug. 14 Atlas LC at Waterdogs LC 4:15 p.m. Bob Ford Field at Tom & Mary Casey Stadium Peacock
Cannons LC at Chrome LC 7 p.m. Bob Ford Field at Tom & Mary Casey Stadium NBCSN, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

 
Sun., Aug. 15 Chaos LC at Redwoods LC 2 p.m. Bob Ford Field at Tom & Mary Casey Stadium NBCSN, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

 
Archers LC at Whipsnakes LC 4:45 p.m. Bob Ford Field at Tom & Mary Casey Stadium Peacock
Fri., Aug. 20 Playoffs: Quarterfinals 8:30 p.m. Rio Tinto Stadium Peacock
Sat., Aug. 21 Playoffs: Quarterfinals 2:30 p.m. Rio Tinto Stadium NBC, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
Playoffs: Quarterfinals 6 p.m. Rio Tinto Stadium NBCSN, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
Fri., Sept. 10 Playoffs: Semifinals 6 p.m. Subaru Park NBCSN, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
Playoffs: Semifinals 8:30 p.m. Subaru Park NBCSN, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
Sun., Sept. 19 Championship Noon Audi Field NBC, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app