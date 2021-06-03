The 2021 Premier Lacrosse League season opens up this weekend, June 4-6, at Gillette Stadium with five exciting games.
First, on Friday, June 4, the Cannons LC will make their league debut when they take on the Redwoods LC at 7 p.m. On Saturday, June 5, at 5 p.m. ET, the defending champion Whipsnakes LC will take on the Chaos LC in a rematch of last year’s Championship followed by a match-up between the Archers LC and Atlas LC at 7:45 p.m. Sunday afternoon will feature another doubleheader as the Waterdogs LC face the Cannons LC at 1 p.m. and then Chrome LC will face off against the Redwoods LC at 3:45 p.m. to close the weekend.
Peacock will stream all 44 PLL matchups this year, which sets an NBC Sports record for the most-ever professional lacrosse game coverage in a season. See below for the full 2021 Premier Lacrosse League schedule with additional information on how to watch every game.
2021 Premier Lacrosse League Schedule:
|DATE
|GAME
|TIME (ET)
|VENUE
|NETWORK/PLATFORM
|Fri., June 4
|Cannons LC at Redwoods LC
|7 p.m.
|Gillette Stadium
|Peacock
|Sat., June 5
|Whipsnakes LC at Chaos LC
|5 p.m.
|Gillette Stadium
|NBCSN, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
|Archers LC at Atlas LC
|7:45 p.m.
|Gillette Stadium
|Peacock
|Sun., June 6
|Waterdogs LC at Cannons LC
|1 p.m.
|Gillette Stadium
|NBCSN, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
|Chrome LC at Redwoods LC
|3:45 p.m.
|Gillette Stadium
|Peacock
|Fri., June 11
|Chaos LC at Waterdogs LC
|7 p.m.
|Fifth Third Bank Stadium
|Peacock
|Sat., June 12
|Whipsnakes LC at Cannons LC
|Noon
|Fifth Third Bank Stadium
|NBC, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
|Redwoods LC at Atlas LC
|3 p.m.
|Fifth Third Bank Stadium
|NBCSN, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
|Sun., June 13
|Chrome LC at Waterdogs LC
|1 p.m.
|Fifth Third Bank Stadium
|NBCSN, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
|Chaos LC at Archers LC
|3:45 p.m.
|Fifth Third Bank Stadium
|Peacock
|Fri., June 25
|Whipsnakes LC at Atlas LC
|8 p.m.
|Homewood Field
|NBCSN, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
|Sat., June 26
|Redwoods LC at Chaos LC
|5:15 p.m.
|Homewood Field
|Peacock
|Waterdogs LC at Archers LC
|8 p.m.
|Homewood Field
|NBCSN, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
|Sun., June 27
|Cannons LC at Atlas LC
|Noon
|Homewood Field
|Peacock
|Chrome LC at Whipsnakes LC
|2:45 p.m.
|Homewood Field
|Peacock
|Fri., July 2
|Archers LC at Chrome LC
|7 p.m.
|James M. Shuart Stadium
|Peacock
|Sat., July 3
|Redwoods LC at Waterdogs LC
|Noon
|James M. Shuart Stadium
|NBC, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
|Cannons LC at Chaos LC
|3 p.m.
|James M. Shuart Stadium
|NBCSN, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
|Sun., July 4
|Chrome LC at Atlas LC
|12:15 p.m.
|James M. Shuart Stadium
|Peacock
|Whipsnakes LC at Archers LC
|3 p.m.
|James M. Shuart Stadium
|NBCSN, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
|Fri., July 9
|Waterdogs LC at Cannons LC
|8 p.m.
|TCO Stadium
|Peacock
|Sat., July 10
|Redwoods LC at Whipsnakes LC
|6 p.m.
|TCO Stadium
|NBCSN, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
|Atlas LC at Chaos LC
|8:45 p.m.
|TCO Stadium
|Peacock
|Sun., July 11
|Chrome LC at Waterdogs LC
|5:45 p.m.
|TCO Stadium
|Peacock
|Cannons LC at Archers LC
|8:30 p.m.
|TCO Stadium
|NBCSN, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
|Sun., July 18
|All Star Game
|7 p.m.
|PayPal Park
|NBCSN, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
|All Star Skills
|9:30 p.m.
|PayPal Park
|Peacock
|Fri., July 30
|Atlas LC at Chrome LC
|9 p.m.
|Weidner Field
|Peacock
|Sat., July 31
|Archers LC at Redwoods LC
|7:15 p.m.
|Weidner Field
|Peacock
|Waterdogs LC at Whipsnakes LC
|10 p.m.
|Weidner Field
|Peacock
|Sun., Aug. 1
|Chaos LC at Chrome LC
|2 p.m.
|Weidner Field
|Peacock
|Atlas LC at Cannons LC
|4:45 p.m.
|Weidner Field
|Peacock
|Fri., Aug. 13
|Redwoods LC at Whipsnakes LC
|6 p.m.
|Bob Ford Field at Tom & Mary Casey Stadium
|Peacock
|Archers LC at Chaos LC
|8:30 p.m.
|Bob Ford Field at Tom & Mary Casey Stadium
|NBCSN, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
|Sat., Aug. 14
|Atlas LC at Waterdogs LC
|4:15 p.m.
|Bob Ford Field at Tom & Mary Casey Stadium
|Peacock
|Cannons LC at Chrome LC
|7 p.m.
|Bob Ford Field at Tom & Mary Casey Stadium
|NBCSN, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
|Sun., Aug. 15
|Chaos LC at Redwoods LC
|2 p.m.
|Bob Ford Field at Tom & Mary Casey Stadium
|NBCSN, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
|Archers LC at Whipsnakes LC
|4:45 p.m.
|Bob Ford Field at Tom & Mary Casey Stadium
|Peacock
|Fri., Aug. 20
|Playoffs: Quarterfinals
|8:30 p.m.
|Rio Tinto Stadium
|Peacock
|Sat., Aug. 21
|Playoffs: Quarterfinals
|2:30 p.m.
|Rio Tinto Stadium
|NBC, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
|Playoffs: Quarterfinals
|6 p.m.
|Rio Tinto Stadium
|NBCSN, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
|Fri., Sept. 10
|Playoffs: Semifinals
|6 p.m.
|Subaru Park
|NBCSN, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
|Playoffs: Semifinals
|8:30 p.m.
|Subaru Park
|NBCSN, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
|Sun., Sept. 19
|Championship
|Noon
|Audi Field
|NBC, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app