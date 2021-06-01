When is the 2021 U.S. Women’s Open?

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2021 U.S. Women’s Open takes place this Thursday, June 3 through Sunday, June 6 at the Olympic Club in San Francisco, California. This year’s tournament will be held with a limited number of fans in attendance. According to the USGA, the following guidelines will be in place:

Face coverings will be required for fans, staff, and volunteers, and must be worn at all times, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status;

All fans, staff, and volunteers will be required to abide by social distancing guidelines;

State of California residents must show proof that vaccination against COVID-19 has occurred at least 14 days prior to the championships or that a negative test result has been received;

It will be mandatory for all out-of-state fans to provide proof that vaccination against COVID-19 has occurred at least 14 days prior to the championship;

*All times are listed as ET

Thursday, June 3

Friday, June 4

Saturday, June 5

Sunday, June 6

RELATED: U.S. Women’s Open: Cut line and playoff rules

Be sure to follow the Golf Channel for more on the 2021 Women’s U.S. Open and up-to-the-minute information on the latest news from around the world of golf.