Navarro wins women’s NCAA tennis title, Riffice claims men’s

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Virginia freshman Emma Navarro needed just 75 minutes on Friday to claim the NCAA women’s singles championship, and Sam Riffice won the men’s title for team champion Florida.

Navarro (25-1) avenged her only loss of the season, on April 4, by beating defending champion Estrela Perez-Somarriba (24-3) of Miami (Florida) 6-3, 6-1 to become the first freshman to win the singles title since 2009.

Navarro is the second player in program history to win the final, joining two-time champion Danielle Collins (2014, 2016). Navarro beat top-seed Sara Daavettila of North Carolina in the semifinals.

Riffice become the first Gator since 1999 to claim the men’s title by defeating second-seeded Daniel Rodriques of South Carolina 3-6, 6-1, 6-4. Riffice also helped Florida win the team championship last week.

In women’s doubles, North Carolina’s Makenna Jones and Elizabeth Scotty beat Texas’ freshman duo of Kylie Collins and Lulu Sun 7-6 (3), 4-6, 1-0 (10-8).

Tennessee’s Adam Walton and Pat Harper claimed a 7-6 (5), 2-6, 1-0 (13-11) victory over Finn Murgett and Tad Maclean of Auburn in men’s.