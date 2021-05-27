When is the 2021 U.S. Open?

The 2021 U.S. Open takes place on Thursday, June 17 through Sunday, June 20 on the South Course at Torrey Pines in San Diego, California. This year marks the 121st edition of the U.S. Open and similar to the women’s event happening just two weeks prior, a limited number of fans will be able to attend.

Earlier this week, the USGA announced that 27 additional players have earned full exemptions into the tournament. Major champions Adam Scott and Bubba Watson are among the notable names. Click here to see which players have qualified so far. The final qualifying stages will take place at nine additional sites on Monday, June 7.

Nearly 100 hours of live tournament and studio coverage from Torrey Pines will be available across NBC, GOLF Channel, and Peacock. Coverage windows and commentators for the 2021 U.S. Open will be announced in the coming weeks.

