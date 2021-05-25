When is the 2021 U.S. Women’s Open?

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2021 U.S. Women’s Open takes place on Thursday, June 3 through Sunday, June 6 at the Olympic Club in San Francisco, California. This year’s tournament will be held with a limited number of fans in attendance. According to the USGA the following guidelines will be in place:

Face coverings will be required for fans, staff, and volunteers, and must be worn at all times, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status;

All fans, staff, and volunteers will be required to abide by social distancing guidelines;

State of California residents must show proof that vaccination against COVID-19 has occurred at least 14 days prior to the championships or that a negative test result has been received;

It will be mandatory for all out-of-state fans to provide proof that vaccination against COVID-19 has occurred at least 14 days prior to the championship;

How to watch the 2021 U.S. Women’s Open:

*All times are listed as ET

Thursday, June 3

5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. – Peacock

7:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. – GOLF Channel

Friday, June 4

5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. – Peacock

7:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. – GOLF Channel

Saturday, June 5

2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. – NBC

5:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. – GOLF Channel

Sunday, June 6

1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. – Peacock

3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. – NBC

Be sure to follow the Golf Channel for more on the 2021 Women’s U.S. Open and up-to-the-minute information on the latest news from around the world of golf.