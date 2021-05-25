AAPI Heritage Month: How to watch “Kamome” on Peacock

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

“Kamome” is a 23-minute documentary on Peacock TV that shares the story of how two cities, Rikuzentakata, Japan, and Crescent City, California became forever connected by tragedy, chance, and a 10,000-mile journey across open waters.

On March 11, 2011, a massive 9.0-magnitude earthquake triggered a tsunami that devasted the city of Rikuzentakata, Japan destroying the community and taking thousands of lives. Two years later, in April of 2013 a mysterious, barnacle-covered boat washed ashore in Crescent City, California. Experts soon discovered that the boat, Kamome, which translates to “seagull” in Japanese, belonged to the students of Takata High School in Rikuzentakata, Japan.

A group of local Crescent City students from Del Norte County High School, worked vigorously with local officials to clean the boat and send it back to Takata High School–a gesture that created an unbreakable bond between the two high schools inspiring a fusion of culture and tradition.

“Kamome” was released on Peacock TV in 2020 and is still available for viewing. See below for the quick and easy, two-step process on how to watch “Kamome” on Peacock.

How to watch “Kamome” on Peacock:

Click here to get to the website. Enter your email address to start watching for free.

NBC Sports is celebrating Asian and Pacific Islander athletes all month long, be sure to follow along here !