Rombauer sped down the homestretch past a tight battle between Medina Spirit and Midnight Bourbon to win the 2021 Preakness Stakes at Pimlico.

This is the Triple Crown debut for trainer Michael McCarthy. Jockey Flavien Prat made his Preakness debut. Prat won the 2019 Kentucky Derby aboard Country House after Maximum Security was disqualified for interference.

Rombauer set off at 11-1 and paid $25.60 to win, $10.00 to place and $5.20 to show. Midnight Bourbon (3-1) paid out $4.60 to place and $3.00 to show. Medina Spirit (2-1) paid $2.80 to show.

John and Diane Fradkin are the breeders and owners of the Kentucky-bred grandson of Candy Ride (ARG).

Before the Preakness, Rombauer had raced only three times on the dirt and lost every time out. He had two career wins: one on the turf and one on a synthetic track.

This comes less than a week after Bob Baffert announced that Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit had failed a post-Derby drug test, showing 21 picograms of the steroid betamethasone. Since last fall, using any steroids within 14 days before a race is prohibited in Kentucky. Baffert initially said the horse had never been treated with the drug, 14 days prior or otherwise.

The Baffert camp requested a second test called a split sample. Churchill Downs slapped him with an immediate suspension from running any horses at the track, adding that, “if the findings are upheld, Medina Spirit’s results in the Kentucky Derby will be invalidated and Mandaloun will be declared the winner.”

On Tuesday morning, Baffert said Medina Spirit had been treated for dermatitis on his hind end with a topical ointment called Otomax, which contains betamethasone.

In order for the colt to run in the Preakness, Baffert agreed to a set of conditions from The Stronach Group and the Maryland Jockey Club that included rigorous pre-race testing. The night before the Preakness, Medina Spirit was officially cleared to run.

Baffert also fielded Concert Tour, who finished ninth with 2018 Triple Crown winner Mike Smith in the irons. Japan-based France Go de Ina, the only international competitor, took seventh. D. Wayne Lukas’ Ram, the first offspring of American Pharoah to run in a Triple Crown race, finished last.

Below is the order of finish for the 146th Preakness Stakes:

Rombauer Midnight Bourbon Medina Spirit Keepmeinmind Crowded Trade Unbridled Honor France Go de Ina Risk Taking Concert Tour Ram