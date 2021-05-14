Kentucky Derby 147 champ Medina Spirit will run from the No. 3 spot in the gate at Pimlico in the 146th Preakness Stakes on May 15 with Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert agreeing to a special set of conditions after the colt failed his post-Derby drug test. He opens as the 9-5 favorite.

The 2021 Preakness Stakes will air on Saturday, May 15 from 2 to 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN and from 5 to 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC. Coverage is also available to stream live on NBCSports.com and on the NBC Sports app.

On Sunday, May 9, Baffert announced that Medina Spirit had 21 picograms of the steroid betamethasone in a postrace drug test. Since last fall, using any steroids within 14 days before a race is prohibited in Kentucky. This is the latest in a slew of very visible failed drug tests for horses under the care of the seven-time Derby winner. At his initial press conference, Baffert said the horse had never been treated with the drug, 14 days prior or otherwise.

The Baffert camp requested a second test called a split sample. Churchill Downs slapped him with an immediate suspension from running any horses at the track, adding that, “if the findings are upheld, Medina Spirit’s results in the Kentucky Derby will be invalidated and Mandaloun will be declared the winner.”

On Tuesday morning, Baffert said Medina Spirit had been treated for dermatitis on his hind end with a topical ointment called Otomax, which contains betamethasone. The conditions Baffert agreed to with The Stronach Group and the Maryland Jockey Club include “rigorous testing and monitoring” and a “commitment from Bob Baffert to full transparency of medical and testing results that will allow for all results to be released to the public.”

Baffert will also run Concert Tour (5-2), who will start from the No. 10 with Triple Crown-winning jockey Mike Smith in the irons. He fields Beautiful Gift in Friday’s Black-Eyed Susan.

Keepmeinmind (15-1) and Midnight Bourbon (5-1) join Medina Spirit as the only horses in the field of 10 to have competed in the Kentucky Derby two weeks ago.

D. Wayne Lukas’ Ram (30-1) is set to become the first horse sired by American Pharoah to run in a Triple Crown race.

A limited crowd of up to 10,000 is expected to attend the Preakness while following social distancing guidelines.

NBC Sports will also air the Black-Eyed Susan the day before on Friday, May 14 from 5 to 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

Preakness Stakes 2021 post positions, odds, horses

Below are the post positions for the 2021 Preakness Stakes, including opening odds as of May 11.

1. Ram (30-1)

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Jockey: Ricardo Santana Jr.

2. Keepmeinmind (15-1)

Trainer: Robertino Diodoro

Jockey: David Cohen

3. Medina Spirit (9-5) – Morning-line favorite

Trainer: Bob Baffert

Jockey: John Velazquez

4. Crowded Trade (10-1)

Trainer: Chad Brown

Jockey: Javier Castellano

5. Midnight Bourbon (5-1)

Trainer: Steve Asmussen

Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.

6. Rombauer (12-1)

Trainer: Michael McCarthy

Jockey: Flavien Prat

7. France Go de Ina (20-1)

Trainer: Hideyuki Mori

Jockey: Joel Rosario

8. Unbridled Honor (15-1)

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Jockey: Luis Saez

9. Risk Taking (15-1)

Trainer: Chad Brown

Jockey: Jose Ortiz

10. Concert Tour (5-2)

Trainer: Bob Baffert

Jockey: Mike Smith