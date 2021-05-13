Where is Super Bowl 2022? Location, date, stadium, city, odds, TV channel, live stream, future sites

Just because football season is officially over, doesn’t mean the excitement has to die down. It’s time to start looking ahead to next year’s big game. See below for all you need to know about Super Bowl 2022 including where the Super Bowl is next year, the expected date, stadium, future locations, how to watch, and much more.

When is Super Bowl LVI and where will it be played?

Super Bowl LVI will take place on February 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The league has adopted a new 17-game schedule which pushes the Super Bowl back by one week.

SoFi Stadium, which opened in September 2020, is home to the Los Angeles Chargers and Rams.

Where and when are future Super Bowl sites and dates?

2023: Super Bowl LVII

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

2024: Super Bowl LVIII

TBD

2025: Super Bowl LIX

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, New Orleans, LA

New Orleans was originally set to host Super Bowl LVIII in 2024, however, it will now host in 2025 due to conflicts with the Mardi Gras celebration. As a result, the location for 2024 is still being determined.

How to watch the 2022 Super Bowl

Super Bowl 56 will be televised by NBC and will be available for live stream online or with the NBC Sports App. NBC was originally scheduled to broadcast the 2021 game and CBS had the 2022 Super Bowl, but the two networks decided to swap years in order for NBC to have both the Super Bowl and Winter Olympics in 2022.

