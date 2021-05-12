2021 Premier Lacrosse League Schedule Announced

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

44 Matchups Sets NBC Sports’ Coverage Record for Professional Lacrosse Games in a Season; Peacock to Stream Every Game of 2021 PLL Season, Including 23 Exclusive Games

21 Games on NBC and NBCSN Marks Most-Ever Professional Lacrosse Games on Television in a Season

Opening Weekend June 4-6 from Gillette Stadium – Whipsnakes LC and Chaos LC in 2020 Championship Rematch on Saturday, June 5, at 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN and Peacock

2021 PLL Championship Game Presented Sunday, September 19, at Noon ET on NBC and Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 12, 2021 – NBC Sports and Peacock announced today the media schedule for the 2021 Premier Lacrosse League season, featuring comprehensive coverage of 44 games this summer across NBC, NBCSN, and Peacock. Peacock will stream all 44 matchups, which sets an NBC Sports record for the most-ever professional lacrosse game coverage in a season .

The 2021 Premier Lacrosse League season will feature 21 of the games on NBC (4) and NBCSN (17), the most-ever professional lacrosse games on television in a season . All televised coverage will also stream on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

2021 marks the first season that Peacock is the streaming home of the Premier Lacrosse League, featuring live, streaming coverage of every game throughout the season, including 23 games that will stream exclusively on Peacock.

“We are looking forward to presenting PLL’s world-class players and captivating style of play on Peacock, NBC and NBCSN,” said Pete Bevacqua, Chairman, NBC Sports. “For the third consecutive year, following a momentous offseason for the PLL that welcomed a merger with Major League Lacrosse and a new expansion team in Cannons LC, we’re excited to showcase this historic moment on NBC Sports.”

Opening weekend of the 2021 PLL season will take place June 4-6 with five matchups from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. The season opener will feature the league debut of Cannons LC against Redwoods LC on Friday, June 4, at 7 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock. The defending champion Whipsnakes LC will play Chaos LC in a rematch of last year’s Championship on Saturday, June 5, at 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN and Peacock.

“Expect all 44 games this season to be played at a playoff pace,” said Paul Rabil, co-Founder and CMO, PLL. “Having added expansion teams in 2020 and 2021, coupled with an influx of new MLL players and the most talented class of seniors in the last decade, the rosters will no doubt live up to this historic slate of games on the NBC Sports family of networks.”

NBC and Peacock will present Whipsnakes LC facing off against Cannons LC on Saturday, June 12, at Noon ET from Fifth Third Bank Stadium in Kennesaw, Ga., in the first of four matchups on the broadcast network throughout the season.

All-Star weekend will take place on Sunday, July 18, from PayPal Park in San Jose, Calif. The league’s biggest stars will take center stage in the All-Star Game at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN and Peacock, followed by the Skills competition at 9:30 p.m. ET on Peacock.

The 2021 PLL season spans 11 weeks across the country, featuring seven regular-season weekends, an all-star weekend and three playoff weekends. The playoffs begin on Friday, Aug. 20, and culminate with the Championship on Sunday, Sept. 19.

Following is NBC Sports and Peacock’s 2021 Premier Lacrosse League schedule (dates and times are subject to change):

DATE GAME TIME (ET) VENUE NETWORK/PLATFORM Fri., June 4 Cannons LC at Redwoods LC 7 p.m. Gillette Stadium Peacock Sat., June 5 Whipsnakes LC at Chaos LC 5 p.m. Gillette Stadium NBCSN, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app Archers LC at Atlas LC 7:45 p.m. Gillette Stadium Peacock Sun., June 6 Waterdogs LC at Cannons LC 1 p.m. Gillette Stadium NBCSN, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app Chrome LC at Redwoods LC 3:45 p.m. Gillette Stadium Peacock Fri., June 11 Chaos LC at Waterdogs LC 7 p.m. Fifth Third Bank Stadium Peacock Sat., June 12 Whipsnakes LC at Cannons LC Noon Fifth Third Bank Stadium NBC, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app Redwoods LC at Atlas LC 3 p.m. Fifth Third Bank Stadium NBCSN, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app Sun., June 13 Chrome LC at Waterdogs LC 1 p.m. Fifth Third Bank Stadium NBCSN, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app Chaos LC at Archers LC 3:45 p.m. Fifth Third Bank Stadium Peacock Fri., June 25 Whipsnakes LC at Atlas LC 8 p.m. Homewood Field NBCSN, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app Sat., June 26 Redwoods LC at Chaos LC 5:15 p.m. Homewood Field Peacock Waterdogs LC at Archers LC 8 p.m. Homewood Field NBCSN, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app Sun., June 27 Cannons LC at Atlas LC Noon Homewood Field Peacock Chrome LC at Whipsnakes LC 2:45 p.m. Homewood Field Peacock Fri., July 2 Archers LC at Chrome LC 7 p.m. James M. Shuart Stadium Peacock Sat., July 3 Redwoods LC at Waterdogs LC Noon James M. Shuart Stadium NBC, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app Cannons LC at Chaos LC 3 p.m. James M. Shuart Stadium NBCSN, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app Sun., July 4 Chrome LC at Atlas LC 12:15 p.m. James M. Shuart Stadium Peacock Whipsnakes LC at Archers LC 3 p.m. James M. Shuart Stadium NBCSN, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app Fri., July 9 Waterdogs LC at Cannons LC 8 p.m. TCO Stadium Peacock Sat., July 10 Redwoods LC at Whipsnakes LC 6 p.m. TCO Stadium NBCSN, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app Atlas LC at Chaos LC 8:45 p.m. TCO Stadium Peacock Sun., July 11 Chrome LC at Waterdogs LC 5:45 p.m. TCO Stadium Peacock Cannons LC at Archers LC 8:30 p.m. TCO Stadium NBCSN, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app Sun., July 18 All Star Game 7 p.m. PayPal Park NBCSN, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app All Star Skills 9:30 p.m. PayPal Park Peacock Fri., July 30 Atlas LC at Chrome LC 9 p.m. Weidner Field Peacock Sat., July 31 Archers LC at Redwoods LC 7:15 p.m. Weidner Field Peacock Waterdogs LC at Whipsnakes LC 10 p.m. Weidner Field Peacock Sun., Aug. 1 Chaos LC at Chrome LC 2 p.m. Weidner Field Peacock Atlas LC at Cannons LC 4:45 p.m. Weidner Field Peacock Fri., Aug. 13 Redwoods LC at Whipsnakes LC 6 p.m. Bob Ford Field at Tom & Mary Casey Stadium Peacock Archers LC at Chaos LC 8:30 p.m. Bob Ford Field at Tom & Mary Casey Stadium NBCSN, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app Sat., Aug. 14 Atlas LC at Waterdogs LC 4:15 p.m. Bob Ford Field at Tom & Mary Casey Stadium Peacock Cannons LC at Chrome LC 7 p.m. Bob Ford Field at Tom & Mary Casey Stadium NBCSN, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app Sun., Aug. 15 Chaos LC at Redwoods LC 2 p.m. Bob Ford Field at Tom & Mary Casey Stadium NBCSN, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app Archers LC at Whipsnakes LC 4:45 p.m. Bob Ford Field at Tom & Mary Casey Stadium Peacock Fri., Aug. 20 Playoffs: Quarterfinals 8:30 p.m. Rio Tinto Stadium Peacock Sat., Aug. 21 Playoffs: Quarterfinals 2:30 p.m. Rio Tinto Stadium NBC, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app Playoffs: Quarterfinals 6 p.m. Rio Tinto Stadium NBCSN, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app Fri., Sept. 10 Playoffs: Semifinals 6 p.m. Subaru Park NBCSN, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app Playoffs: Semifinals 8:30 p.m. Subaru Park NBCSN, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app Sun., Sept. 19 Championship Noon Audi Field NBC, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Peacock will stream PLL matches on Peacock Premium; for more information on the PLL on Peacock, click here.