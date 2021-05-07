How to watch the USATF Golden Games and Distance Open: Live stream, TV channel, entry lists for Sunday

The USATF Golden Games and Distance Open takes place this Sunday, May 9 at Mt. SAC in Walnut, California on NBC from 4:30-6:00 p.m. ET. Live coverage of the event will also be available on Peacock beginning at 3:15 p.m. ET. Click here to see the full schedule of events and a preview of the most highly anticipated races.

With just one month to go before the U.S. Olympic Trials., Sunday’s event will be this year’s deepest track and field meet yet. Allyson Felix (200m), Shaunae-Miller Uibo (200m), Noah Lyles (200m), Donavan Brazier (800m), Michael Norman (400m), and Keni Harrison (100 mH) are just a few of the biggest stars competing this weekend. In a surprising turn of events, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf, who may be trying to qualify for Trials in the 100m, will run on Sunday.

Click here for the entry lists. See below for additional information on how to watch/live stream Sunday’s USATF Golden Games and Distance Open.

How to watch the USATF Golden Games and Distance Open:

Where : Mt. SAC in Walnut, California

: Mt. SAC in Walnut, California When : Sunday, May 9

: Sunday, May 9 Start Time : 4:30-6:00 p.m. ET

: 4:30-6:00 p.m. ET TV Channel : NBC

: NBC Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App

