Osaka loses to Muchova at Madrid Open

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

MADRID — Second-ranked Naomi Osaka is out of the Madrid Open as Karolina Muchova won 6-4, 3-6, 6-1 in the second round.

Muchova eased through the deciding set to earn her third win against a top 10 opponent this year. The 20th-ranked Czech was a semifinalist at the Australian Open, which was won by Osaka in February.

“It was a tough match today, but we had some preparation,” Muchova said. “I was ready to play with all I had today, and to use all the weapons I could and (do) what I can.”

Osaka was coming off a quarterfinal loss to Maria Sakkari in Miami.

“On the third set I felt I just started off really bad and I couldn’t afford to do that,” Osaka said.

Muchova next faces 16th-seeded Sakkari, who defeated Anett Kontaveit 6-3, 6-1.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova beat sixth-seeded Karolina Pliskova 6-0, 7-5, while fifth-seeded Aryna Sabalenka defeated Daria Kasatkina 6-3, 6-3.

In the men’s draw, 11th-seeded Denis Shapovalov won 90% of his first-serve points to beat Dusan Lajovic 6-1, 6-3 and reach the second round. American Tommy Paul defeated Pedro Martinez 6-4, 7-5.