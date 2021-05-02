Basilashvili beats Struff in Munich Open final for 5th title

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

MUNICH — Nikoloz Basilashvili clinched his second title of the year with a 6-4, 7-6 (5) victory over Jan-Lennard Struff in the final of the Munich Open.

The fifth-seeded Basilashvili, who won in Qatar in March, started well and resumed after a 30-minute rain interruption to win his fifth ATP title.

Basilashvili lost just three service points in the 35-minute first set, and he saved the only break point he faced in the sixth game. Both players served well in the tiebreaker until Struff struck a backhand into the net.

Basilashvili won two matches on Saturday to reach the final. His quarterfinal with Norbert Gombos was suspended Friday due to rain. The Georgian player completed a 6-4, 6-4 win before sweeping past Casper Ruud 6-1, 6-2 in the semifinals.

Basilashvili did not drop a set in five matches in Munich and now has a 5-2 career record in finals.

Though he lost, the 44th-ranked Struff shed his record of being the highest-ranked men’s player yet to have played an ATP singles final.