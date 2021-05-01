2021 NFL Draft tracker: Pick-by-pick results, selections, live updates for Day 3 today

The 2021 NFL Draft is finally here and the Jacksonville Jaguars have selected QB Trevor Lawrence with the number one overall pick. What will happen with Aaron Rodgers and the Packers? Where will Justin Fields be selected? NBC Sports has you covered with every selection in this year’s draft, continuing with Rounds 4 through 7 today. Stay tuned to this page as NFL teams make their draft selections over the next three days.
One year after the NFL Draft was held remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic with NFL teams making their selections from home, this year’s draft will be held in various locations across Cleveland, OH. Several prospects are expected to attend the draft in person, including BYU QB Zach Wilson, Alabama QB Mac Jones and North Dakota State QB Trey Lance.
2021 NFL Draft Order
Round 5
146) New York Jets – Jamien Sherwood, S, Auburn
147) Houston Texans – Brevin Jordan, TE, Miami
148) Atlanta Falcons – Ta’Quon Graham, DT, Texas
149) Cincinnati Bengals – Evan McPherson, K, Florida
150) Philadelphia Eagles – Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Memphis
151) Chicago Bears (From CAR) -Larry Borom, OT, Missouri
152) Denver Broncos – Caden Sterns, S, Texas
153) Cleveland Browns (from DET) – Tony Fields II, LB, West Virginia
154) New York Jets (from NYG) – Michael Carter II, S, Duke
155) San Francisco 49ers – Jaylon Moore, OG, Western Michigan
156) Pittsburgh Steelers (From DAL through PHI and MIA) – Isaiahh Loudermilk, DT, Wisconsin
157) Minnesota Vikings – Ihmir Smith-Marsette, WR, Iowa
158) Carolina Panthers (from From NE through HOU) – Daviyon Nixon, DT, Iowa
159) Los Angeles Chargers – Brendan James, OT, Nebraska
160) Baltimore Ravens (from ARI) – Shaune Wade, CB, Ohio State
161) Buffalo Bills (from LV) – Tommy Doyle, OT, Miami (OH)
162) Kansas City Chiefs (from MIA through LV and NYJ) – Noah Gray, TE, Duke
163) Washington Football Team – Darrick Forrest, S, Cincinnati
164) Denver Broncos (from CHI via NYG) – Jamar Johnson, S, Indiana
165) Indianapolis Colts – Shawn Davis, S, Florida
166) Carolina Panthers (from TEN) – Keith Taylor, CB, Washington
167) Las Vegas Raiders (from SEA) – Nate Hobbs, CB, Illinois
168) Minnesota Vikings (from PIT through BAL) – Zach Davidson, TE, Central Missouri
169) Cleveland Browns (from LAR) – Richard LeCounte, S, Georgia
170) Houston Texans (from CLE through JAX and LAR) – Garret Wallow, LB, TCU
171) Baltimore Ravens – Daelin Hayes, DE, Notre Dame
172) San Francisco 49ers (from NO) – Deommodore Lenoir, CB, Oregon
173) Green Bay Packers – Tedarrell Slaton, DT, Florida
174) LA Rams (from BUF through HOU) – Earnest Brown IV, DE, Northwestern
175) NY Jets (from KC) – Jason Pinnock, CB, Pittsburgh
176) Tampa Bay Buccaneers – K.J. Britt, LB, Auburn
177) New England Patriots (compensatory selection) – Cameron McGrone, LB, Michigan
178) Green Bay Packers (compensatory selection) – Shemar Jean-Charles, CB, Appalachian State
179) Dallas Cowboys (compensatory selection) – Simi Fehoko, WR, Stanford
180) San Francisco 49ers (compensatory selection) – Talanoa Huganga, S, USC
181) Kansas City Chiefs (compensatory selection) – Cornell Powell, WR, Clemson
182) Atlanta Falcons (compensatory selection) – Adetokunbo Ogundeji, DE, Notre Dame
183) Atlanta Falcons (compensatory selection) – Avery Williams, CB, Boise State
184) Baltimore Ravens (compensatory selection) – Ben Mason, FB, Michigan
Round 4
108) Atlanta Falcons – Darren Hall, CB, San Diego State
109 )Tennessee Titans (from HOU through CAR) – Dez Fitzpatrick, WR, Louisville
110) Cleveland Browns (from PHI) – James Hudson, OT, Cincinnati
111) Cincinnati Bengals – Cameron Sample, DE, Tulane
112) Detroit Lions – Amon- Ra St. Brown, WR, USC
113) Detroit Lions (from CAR through CLE) – Derrick Barnes, LB, Purdue
114) Atlanta Falcons (from DEN) – Drew Dalman, C, Stanford
115) Dallas Cowboys – Jabril Cox, LB, LSU
116) New York Giants – Elerson Smith, LB, Northern Iowa
117) LA Rams (from SF) – Bobby Brown III, DT, Texas A&M
118) Los Angeles Chargers – Chris Rumph II, LB, Duke
119) Minnesota Vikings – Kene Nwangwu, RB, Iowa State
120) New England Patriots – Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, Oklahoma
121) Jacksonville Jaguars (from LV through SF and LAR) – Jordan Smith, DE, UAB
122) Cincinnati Bengals (From ARI through HOU and NE) –Tyler Shelvin, DT, LSU
123) Philadelphia Eagles (from MIA) – Zech McPhearson, CB, Texas Tech
124) Washington Football Team – John Bates, TE, Boise State
125) Minnesota Vikings (from CHI) – Camryn Bynum, CB, California
126) Carolina Panthers (from TEN) – Chuba Hubbard, RB, Oklahoma State
127) Indianapolis Colts – Kylen Granson, TE, SMU
128) Pittsburgh Steelers – Dan Moore Jr., OT, Texas A&M
129) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from SEA) – Jaelon Darden, WR, North Texas
130) LA Rams (From LAR through JAX) – Robert Rochell, CB, Central Arkansas
131) Baltimore Ravens – Tylan Wallace, WR, Oklahoma State
132) Cleveland Browns – Tommy Togiai, DT, Ohio State
133) New Orleans Saints – Ian Book, QB, Notre Dame
134) Minnesota Vikings (from BUF; conditional) -Janarius Robinson, DE, Florida State
135) Tennessee Titans (From GB) – Rashad Weaver, DE, Pittsburgh
136) Arizona Cardinals (from KC through BAL) – Marco Wilson, CB, Florida
137) Seattle Seahawks (from TB) – Tre Brown, CB, Oklahoma
138) Dallas Cowboys (compensatory selection) – Josh Ball, OT, Marshall
139) Cincinnati Bengals (from NE) – D’Ante Smith, OT, East Carolina
140) Pittsburgh Steelers (compensatory selection) – Buddy Johnson, ILB, Texas A&M
141) Los Angeles Rams (compensatory selection) – Jacob Harris, WR, UCF
142) Green Bay Packers (compensatory selection) – Royce Newman, OG, Ole Miss
143) Las Vegas Raiders (from MIN through NYJ) – Tyree Gillespie, S, Missouri
144) Kansas City Chiefs (compensatory selection) – Joshua Kaindoh, DE, Florida State
Round 3
105) Denver Broncos (special compensatory selection from NO) – Baron Browning, LB, Ohio State
104) Baltimore Ravens (special compensatory selection) – Brandon Stephens, CB, Southern Methodist
103) Los Angeles Rams (special compensatory selection) – Ernest Jones, LB, South Carolina
102) San Francisco 49ers (special compensatory selection) – Ambry Thomas, CB, Michigan
101) Detroit Lions (from LAR; compensatory selection) – Ifeatu Melifonwu, CB, Syracuse
100) Tennessee Titans (compensatory selection) – Elijah Molden, CB, Washington
99) Dallas Cowboys (compensatory selection) – Nahshon Wright, CB, Oregon State
98) New Orleans Saints (compensatory selection) – Quinn Meinerz, C, Wisconsin-Whitewater
97) Los Angeles Chargers (compensatory selection) – Tre’ McKitty, TE, Georgia
96) New England Patriots (compensatory selection) – Ronnie Perkins, DE, Oklahoma
95) Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Robert Hainsey, G, Notre Dame
94) Baltimore Ravens (from KC) – Ben Cleveland, G, Georgia
93) Buffalo Bills – Spencer Brown, OT, Northern Iowa
92) Tennessee Titans (from GB) – Monty Rice, LB, Georgia
91) Cleveland Browns (from NO) – Anthony Schwartz, WR, Auburn
90) Minnesota Vikings (from BAL) – Patrick Jones II, DE/LB, Pittsburgh
89) Houston Texans (from CAR via CLE) – Nico Collins, WR, Michigan
88) San Francisco 49ers (from LAR) – Trey Sermon, RB, Ohio State
87) Pittsburgh Steelers – Kendrick Green, G, Illinois
86) Minnesota Vikings (from NYJ via SEA) – Wyatt Davis, G, Ohio State
85) Green Bay Packers (from Titans) – Amari Rodgers, WR, Clemson
84) Dallas Cowboys (from PHI via IND) – Chauncey Golston, DE, Iowa
83) Carolina Panthers (from CHI) – Tommy Tremble, TE, Notre Dame
82) Washington Football Team – Dyami Brown, WR, North Carolina
81) Miami Dolphins – Hunter Long, TE, Boston College
80) Las Vegas Raiders – Divine Deablo, S, Virginia Tech
79) Las Vegas Raiders (from AZ) -Malcolm Koonce, DE/LB, Buffalo
78) Minnesota Vikings – Chazz Surratt, LB, North Carolina
77) Los Angeles Chargers – Josh Palmer, WR, Tennessee
76) New Orleans Saints (from NYG) – Paulson Adebo, CB, Stanford
75) Dallas Cowboys – Osa Odgizuwa, DT, UCLA
74) Washington Football Team (from SF) – Benjamin St-Juste, CB Minnesota
73) Philadelphia Eagles (from CAR) – Milton Williams, DT, Louisiana Tech
72) Detroit Lions – Alim McNeill, DT, NC State
71) New York Giants (from DEN) – Aaron Robinson, CB, UCF
70) Carolina Panthers (from PHI) – Brady Christensen, OT, BYU
69) Cincinnati Bengals- Joseph Ossai, DE, Texas
68) Atlanta Falcons – Jalen Mayfield, OT, Michigan
67) Houston Texans – Davis Mills, QB, Stanford
66) Minnesota Vikings (from NYJ) – Kellen Mond, QB, Texas A&M
65) Jacksonville Jaguars – Andre Cisco, S, Syracuse
Round 2
64) Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Kyle Trask, QB, Florida
63) Kansas City Chiefs – Creed Humphrey, C, Oklahoma
62) Green Bay Packers – Josh Myers, C, Ohio State
61) Buffalo Bills – Carlos Basham Jr., DE, Wake Forest
60) New Orleans Saints – Peter Werner, LB, Ohio State
59) Carolina Panthers (from CLE) – Terrace Marshall Jr., WR, LSU
58) Kansas City Chiefs (from BAL) – Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri
57) Los Angeles Rams – Tutu Atwell, WR, Louisville
56) Seattle Seahawks – D’Wayne Eskridge, WR, Western Michigan
55) Pittsburgh Steelers – Pat Freiermuth, TE, Penn State
54) Indianapolis Colts – Dayo Odeyingbo, DE, Vanderbilt
53) Tennessee Titans – Dillon Radunz, OT, North Dakota State
52) Cleveland Browns (from CHI via CAR) – Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame
51) Washington Football Team – Samuel Cosmi, OT, Texas
50) New York Giants (from MIA) – Azeez Ojulari, LB, Georgia
49) Arizona Cardinals – Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue
48) San Francisco 49ers (from LV) – Aaron Banks, G, Notre Dame
47) Los Angeles Chargers – Asante Samuel Jr. – CB, Florida State
46) Cincinnati Bengals (from NE) – Jackson Carman – OT, Clemson
45) Jacksonville Jaguars (from MIN) – Walker Little, OT, Stanford
44) Dallas Cowboys – Kelvin Joseph, CB, Kentucky
43) Las Vegas Raiders (from SF) – Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU
42) Miami Dolphins (from NYG) – Liam Eichenberg, OT, Notre Dame
41) Detroit Lions – Levi Onwuzurike, DT, Washington
40) Atlanta Falcons (from DEN) – Richie Grant, S, UCF
39) Chicago Bears (from CAR) – Teven Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State
38) New England Patriots (from CIN) – Christian Barmore, DT, Alabama
37) Philadelphia Eagles – Landon Dickerson, C, Alabama
36) Miami Dolphins (from HOU) – Jevon Holland, S, Oregon
35) Denver Broncos (from ATL) – Javonte Williams, RB, North Carolina
34) New York Jets – Elijah Moore, WR, Ole Miss
33) Jacksonville Jaguars – Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia
Round 1
32) Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Joe Tryon, LB, Washington
31) Baltimore Ravens (from KC) – Jayson Oweh, DE, Penn State
30) Buffalo Bills – Gregory Rousseau, DE, Miami
29) Green Bay Packers – Eric Stokes, CB, Georgia
28) New Orleans Saints – Payton Turner, DE, Houston
27) Baltimore Ravens – Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota
26) Cleveland Browns – Greg Newsome II, CB, Northwestern
25) Jacksonville Jaguars (from LAR) – Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson
24) Pittsburgh Steelers – Najee Harris, RB, Alabama
23) Minnesota Vikings (from NYJ via SEA) – Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech
22) Tennessee Titans – Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech
21) Indianapolis Colts – Kwity Paye, DE, Michigan
20) New York Giants (from CHI) – Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida
19) Washington Football Team – Jamin Davis, LB, Kentucky
18) Miami Dolphins – Jaelan Phillips, DE, Miami
17) Las Vegas Raiders – Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama
16) Arizona Cardinals – Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa
15) New England Patriots – Mac Jones, QB, Alabama
14) New York Jets (from MIN) – Alijah Vera-Tucker, OL, USC
13) Los Angeles Chargers – Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern
12) Dallas Cowboys (from PHI via SF, MIA) – Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State
11) Chicago Bears (from NYG) – Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State
10) Philadelphia Eagles (from DAL) – DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama
9) Denver Broncos – Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama
8) Carolina Panthers – Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina
7) Detroit Lions – Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon
6) Miami Dolphins (from PHI) – Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama
5) Cincinnati Bengals – Ja’Marr Chase, WR, LSU
4) Atlanta Falcons – Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida
3) San Francisco 49ers (from HOU via MIA) – Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State
2) New York Jets – Zach Wilson, QB, BYU
1) Jacksonville Jaguars – Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson
