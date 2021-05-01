2021 NFL Draft tracker: Pick-by-pick results, selections, live updates for Day 3 today

The 2021 NFL Draft is finally here and the Jacksonville Jaguars have selected QB Trevor Lawrence with the number one overall pick. What will happen with Aaron Rodgers and the Packers? Where will Justin Fields be selected? NBC Sports has you covered with every selection in this year’s draft, continuing with Rounds 4 through 7 today. Stay tuned to this page as NFL teams make their draft selections over the next three days.

RELATED: How to watch the 2021 NFL Draft: Live streaming options, TV channel info

One year after the NFL Draft was held remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic with NFL teams making their selections from home, this year’s draft will be held in various locations across Cleveland, OH. Several prospects are expected to attend the draft in person, including BYU QB Zach Wilson, Alabama QB Mac Jones and North Dakota State QB Trey Lance.

For a complete list of all 259 picks, click here for the 2021 NFL Draft order.

2021 NFL Draft Order

Round 5



146) New York Jets – Jamien Sherwood, S, Auburn

147) Houston Texans – Brevin Jordan, TE, Miami

148) Atlanta Falcons – Ta’Quon Graham, DT, Texas

149) Cincinnati Bengals –

150) Philadelphia Eagles – Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Memphis

151) Chicago Bears (From CAR) -Larry Borom, OT, Missouri

152) Denver Broncos – Caden Sterns, S, Texas

153) Cleveland Browns (from DET) – Tony Fields II, LB, West Virginia

154) New York Jets (from NYG) –

155) San Francisco 49ers – Jaylon Moore, OG, Western Michigan

156) Pittsburgh Steelers (From DAL through PHI and MIA) – Isaiahh Loudermilk, DT, Wisconsin

157) Minnesota Vikings – Ihmir Smith-Marsette, WR, Iowa

158) Carolina Panthers (from From NE through HOU) – Daviyon Nixon, DT, Iowa

159) Los Angeles Chargers – Brendan James, OT, Nebraska

160) Baltimore Ravens (from ARI) – Shaune Wade, CB, Ohio State

161) Buffalo Bills (from LV) – Tommy Doyle, OT, Miami (OH)

162) Kansas City Chiefs (from MIA through LV and NYJ) – Noah Gray, TE, Duke

163) Washington Football Team – Darrick Forrest, S, Cincinnati

164) Denver Broncos (from CHI via NYG) – Jamar Johnson, S, Indiana

165) Indianapolis Colts – Shawn Davis, S, Florida

166) Carolina Panthers (from TEN) – Keith Taylor, CB, Washington

167) Las Vegas Raiders (from SEA) – Nate Hobbs, CB, Illinois

168) Minnesota Vikings (from PIT through BAL) – Zach Davidson, TE, Central Missouri

169) Cleveland Browns (from LAR) – Richard LeCounte, S, Georgia

170) Houston Texans (from CLE through JAX and LAR) – Garret Wallow, LB, TCU

171) Baltimore Ravens – Daelin Hayes, DE, Notre Dame

172) San Francisco 49ers (from NO) – Deommodore Lenoir, CB, Oregon

173) Green Bay Packers – Tedarrell Slaton, DT, Florida

174) LA Rams (from BUF through HOU) – Earnest Brown IV, DE, Northwestern

175) NY Jets (from KC) – Jason Pinnock, CB, Pittsburgh

176) Tampa Bay Buccaneers – K.J. Britt, LB, Auburn

177) New England Patriots (compensatory selection) – Cameron McGrone, LB, Michigan

178) Green Bay Packers (compensatory selection) – Shemar Jean-Charles, CB, Appalachian State

179) Dallas Cowboys (compensatory selection) – Simi Fehoko, WR, Stanford

180) San Francisco 49ers (compensatory selection) – Talanoa Huganga, S, USC

181) Kansas City Chiefs (compensatory selection) – Cornell Powell, WR, Clemson

182) Atlanta Falcons (compensatory selection) – Adetokunbo Ogundeji, DE, Notre Dame

183) Atlanta Falcons (compensatory selection) – Avery Williams, CB, Boise State

184) Baltimore Ravens (compensatory selection) – Ben Mason, FB, Michigan 145) Jacksonville Jaguars – Luke Farrell , TE, Ohio State146) New York Jets – Jamien Sherwood, S, Auburn147) Houston Texans – Brevin Jordan, TE, Miami148) Atlanta Falcons – Ta’Quon Graham, DT, Texas149) Cincinnati Bengals – Evan McPherson , K, Florida150) Philadelphia Eagles – Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Memphis151) Chicago Bears (From CAR) -Larry Borom, OT, Missouri152) Denver Broncos – Caden Sterns, S, Texas153) Cleveland Browns (from DET) – Tony Fields II, LB, West Virginia154) New York Jets (from NYG) – Michael Carter II , S, Duke155) San Francisco 49ers – Jaylon Moore, OG, Western Michigan156) Pittsburgh Steelers (From DAL through PHI and MIA) – Isaiahh Loudermilk, DT, Wisconsin157) Minnesota Vikings – Ihmir Smith-Marsette, WR, Iowa158) Carolina Panthers (from From NE through HOU) – Daviyon Nixon, DT, Iowa159) Los Angeles Chargers – Brendan James, OT, Nebraska160) Baltimore Ravens (from ARI) – Shaune Wade, CB, Ohio State161) Buffalo Bills (from LV) – Tommy Doyle, OT, Miami (OH)162) Kansas City Chiefs (from MIA through LV and NYJ) – Noah Gray, TE, Duke163) Washington Football Team – Darrick Forrest, S, Cincinnati164) Denver Broncos (from CHI via NYG) – Jamar Johnson, S, Indiana165) Indianapolis Colts – Shawn Davis, S, Florida166) Carolina Panthers (from TEN) – Keith Taylor, CB, Washington167) Las Vegas Raiders (from SEA) – Nate Hobbs, CB, Illinois168) Minnesota Vikings (from PIT through BAL) – Zach Davidson, TE, Central Missouri169) Cleveland Browns (from LAR) – Richard LeCounte, S, Georgia170) Houston Texans (from CLE through JAX and LAR) – Garret Wallow, LB, TCU171) Baltimore Ravens – Daelin Hayes, DE, Notre Dame172) San Francisco 49ers (from NO) – Deommodore Lenoir, CB, Oregon173) Green Bay Packers – Tedarrell Slaton, DT, Florida174) LA Rams (from BUF through HOU) – Earnest Brown IV, DE, Northwestern175) NY Jets (from KC) – Jason Pinnock, CB, Pittsburgh176) Tampa Bay Buccaneers – K.J. Britt, LB, Auburn177) New England Patriots (compensatory selection) – Cameron McGrone, LB, Michigan178) Green Bay Packers (compensatory selection) – Shemar Jean-Charles, CB, Appalachian State179) Dallas Cowboys (compensatory selection) – Simi Fehoko, WR, Stanford180) San Francisco 49ers (compensatory selection) – Talanoa Huganga, S, USC181) Kansas City Chiefs (compensatory selection) – Cornell Powell, WR, Clemson182) Atlanta Falcons (compensatory selection) – Adetokunbo Ogundeji, DE, Notre Dame183) Atlanta Falcons (compensatory selection) – Avery Williams, CB, Boise State184) Baltimore Ravens (compensatory selection) – Ben Mason, FB, Michigan

Round 4

106) Jacksonville Jaguars – Jay Tufele , DT, USC

108) Atlanta Falcons – Darren Hall, CB, San Diego State

109 )Tennessee Titans (from HOU through CAR) – Dez Fitzpatrick, WR, Louisville

110) Cleveland Browns (from PHI) – James Hudson, OT, Cincinnati

111) Cincinnati Bengals – Cameron Sample, DE, Tulane

112) Detroit Lions –

113) Detroit Lions (from CAR through CLE) – Derrick Barnes, LB, Purdue

114) Atlanta Falcons (from DEN) – Drew Dalman, C, Stanford

115) Dallas Cowboys – Jabril Cox, LB, LSU

116) New York Giants – Elerson Smith, LB, Northern Iowa

117) LA Rams (from SF) – Bobby Brown III, DT, Texas A&M

118) Los Angeles Chargers – Chris Rumph II, LB, Duke

119) Minnesota Vikings – Kene Nwangwu, RB, Iowa State

120) New England Patriots – Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, Oklahoma

121) Jacksonville Jaguars (from LV through SF and LAR) – Jordan Smith, DE, UAB

122) Cincinnati Bengals (From ARI through HOU and NE) –

123) Philadelphia Eagles (from MIA) – Zech McPhearson, CB, Texas Tech

124) Washington Football Team – John Bates, TE, Boise State

125) Minnesota Vikings (from CHI) – Camryn Bynum, CB, California

126) Carolina Panthers (from TEN) – Chuba Hubbard, RB, Oklahoma State

127) Indianapolis Colts – Kylen Granson, TE, SMU

128) Pittsburgh Steelers – Dan Moore Jr., OT, Texas A&M

129) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from SEA) –

130) LA Rams (From LAR through JAX) – Robert Rochell, CB, Central Arkansas

131) Baltimore Ravens – Tylan Wallace, WR, Oklahoma State

132) Cleveland Browns – Tommy Togiai, DT, Ohio State

133) New Orleans Saints –

134) Minnesota Vikings (from BUF; conditional) -Janarius Robinson, DE, Florida State

135) Tennessee Titans (From GB) – Rashad Weaver, DE, Pittsburgh

136) Arizona Cardinals (from KC through BAL) – Marco Wilson, CB, Florida

137) Seattle Seahawks (from TB) – Tre Brown, CB, Oklahoma

138) Dallas Cowboys (compensatory selection) – Josh Ball, OT, Marshall

139) Cincinnati Bengals (from NE) – D’Ante Smith, OT, East Carolina

140) Pittsburgh Steelers (compensatory selection) – Buddy Johnson, ILB, Texas A&M

141) Los Angeles Rams (compensatory selection) – Jacob Harris, WR, UCF

142) Green Bay Packers (compensatory selection) – Royce Newman, OG, Ole Miss

143) Las Vegas Raiders (from MIN through NYJ) – Tyree Gillespie, S, Missouri

144) Kansas City Chiefs (compensatory selection) – Joshua Kaindoh, DE, Florida State 107) New York Jets – Michael Carter, RB, North Carolina108) Atlanta Falcons – Darren Hall, CB, San Diego State109 )Tennessee Titans (from HOU through CAR) – Dez Fitzpatrick, WR, Louisville110) Cleveland Browns (from PHI) – James Hudson, OT, Cincinnati111) Cincinnati Bengals – Cameron Sample, DE, Tulane112) Detroit Lions – Amon- Ra St. Brown , WR, USC113) Detroit Lions (from CAR through CLE) – Derrick Barnes, LB, Purdue114) Atlanta Falcons (from DEN) – Drew Dalman, C, Stanford115) Dallas Cowboys – Jabril Cox, LB, LSU116) New York Giants – Elerson Smith, LB, Northern Iowa117) LA Rams (from SF) – Bobby Brown III, DT, Texas A&M118) Los Angeles Chargers – Chris Rumph II, LB, Duke119) Minnesota Vikings – Kene Nwangwu, RB, Iowa State120) New England Patriots – Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, Oklahoma121) Jacksonville Jaguars (from LV through SF and LAR) – Jordan Smith, DE, UAB122) Cincinnati Bengals (From ARI through HOU and NE) – Tyler Shelvin , DT, LSU123) Philadelphia Eagles (from MIA) – Zech McPhearson, CB, Texas Tech124) Washington Football Team – John Bates, TE, Boise State125) Minnesota Vikings (from CHI) – Camryn Bynum, CB, California126) Carolina Panthers (from TEN) – Chuba Hubbard, RB, Oklahoma State127) Indianapolis Colts – Kylen Granson, TE, SMU128) Pittsburgh Steelers – Dan Moore Jr., OT, Texas A&M129) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from SEA) – Jaelon Darden , WR, North Texas130) LA Rams (From LAR through JAX) – Robert Rochell, CB, Central Arkansas131) Baltimore Ravens – Tylan Wallace, WR, Oklahoma State132) Cleveland Browns – Tommy Togiai, DT, Ohio State133) New Orleans Saints – Ian Book , QB, Notre Dame134) Minnesota Vikings (from BUF; conditional) -Janarius Robinson, DE, Florida State135) Tennessee Titans (From GB) – Rashad Weaver, DE, Pittsburgh136) Arizona Cardinals (from KC through BAL) – Marco Wilson, CB, Florida137) Seattle Seahawks (from TB) – Tre Brown, CB, Oklahoma138) Dallas Cowboys (compensatory selection) – Josh Ball, OT, Marshall139) Cincinnati Bengals (from NE) – D’Ante Smith, OT, East Carolina140) Pittsburgh Steelers (compensatory selection) – Buddy Johnson, ILB, Texas A&M141) Los Angeles Rams (compensatory selection) – Jacob Harris, WR, UCF142) Green Bay Packers (compensatory selection) – Royce Newman, OG, Ole Miss143) Las Vegas Raiders (from MIN through NYJ) – Tyree Gillespie, S, Missouri144) Kansas City Chiefs (compensatory selection) – Joshua Kaindoh, DE, Florida State

Round 3

105) Denver Broncos (special compensatory selection from NO) – Baron Browning, LB, Ohio State

104) Baltimore Ravens (special compensatory selection) – Brandon Stephens, CB, Southern Methodist

103) Los Angeles Rams (special compensatory selection) – Ernest Jones, LB, South Carolina

102) San Francisco 49ers (special compensatory selection) – Ambry Thomas, CB, Michigan

101) Detroit Lions (from LAR; compensatory selection) – Ifeatu Melifonwu, CB, Syracuse

100) Tennessee Titans (compensatory selection) – Elijah Molden, CB, Washington

99) Dallas Cowboys (compensatory selection) – Nahshon Wright, CB, Oregon State

98) New Orleans Saints (compensatory selection) – Quinn Meinerz, C, Wisconsin-Whitewater

97) Los Angeles Chargers (compensatory selection) – Tre’ McKitty, TE, Georgia

96) New England Patriots (compensatory selection) – Ronnie Perkins, DE, Oklahoma

95) Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Robert Hainsey, G, Notre Dame

94) Baltimore Ravens (from KC) – Ben Cleveland, G, Georgia

93) Buffalo Bills – Spencer Brown, OT, Northern Iowa

92) Tennessee Titans (from GB) – Monty Rice, LB, Georgia

91) Cleveland Browns (from NO) – Anthony Schwartz, WR, Auburn

90) Minnesota Vikings (from BAL) – Patrick Jones II, DE/LB, Pittsburgh

89) Houston Texans (from CAR via CLE) – Nico Collins, WR, Michigan

88) San Francisco 49ers (from LAR) – Trey Sermon, RB, Ohio State

87) Pittsburgh Steelers – Kendrick Green, G, Illinois

86) Minnesota Vikings (from NYJ via SEA) – Wyatt Davis, G, Ohio State

85) Green Bay Packers (from Titans) – Amari Rodgers, WR, Clemson

84) Dallas Cowboys (from PHI via IND) – Chauncey Golston, DE, Iowa

83) Carolina Panthers (from CHI) – Tommy Tremble, TE, Notre Dame

82) Washington Football Team – Dyami Brown, WR, North Carolina

81) Miami Dolphins – Hunter Long, TE, Boston College

80) Las Vegas Raiders – Divine Deablo, S, Virginia Tech

79) Las Vegas Raiders (from AZ) -Malcolm Koonce, DE/LB, Buffalo

78) Minnesota Vikings – Chazz Surratt, LB, North Carolina

77) Los Angeles Chargers – Josh Palmer, WR, Tennessee

76) New Orleans Saints (from NYG) – Paulson Adebo, CB, Stanford

75) Dallas Cowboys – Osa Odgizuwa, DT, UCLA

74) Washington Football Team (from SF) – Benjamin St-Juste, CB Minnesota

73) Philadelphia Eagles (from CAR) – Milton Williams, DT, Louisiana Tech

72) Detroit Lions – Alim McNeill, DT, NC State

71) New York Giants (from DEN) – Aaron Robinson, CB, UCF

70) Carolina Panthers (from PHI) – Brady Christensen, OT, BYU

69) Cincinnati Bengals- Joseph Ossai, DE, Texas

68) Atlanta Falcons – Jalen Mayfield, OT, Michigan

67) Houston Texans – Davis Mills, QB, Stanford

66) Minnesota Vikings (from NYJ) – Kellen Mond, QB, Texas A&M

65) Jacksonville Jaguars – Andre Cisco, S, Syracuse

Round 2

64) Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Kyle Trask, QB, Florida

63) Kansas City Chiefs – Creed Humphrey, C, Oklahoma

62) Green Bay Packers – Josh Myers, C, Ohio State

61) Buffalo Bills – Carlos Basham Jr., DE, Wake Forest

60) New Orleans Saints – Peter Werner, LB, Ohio State

59) Carolina Panthers (from CLE) – Terrace Marshall Jr., WR, LSU

58) Kansas City Chiefs (from BAL) – Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri

57) Los Angeles Rams – Tutu Atwell, WR, Louisville

56) Seattle Seahawks – D’Wayne Eskridge, WR, Western Michigan

55) Pittsburgh Steelers – Pat Freiermuth, TE, Penn State

54) Indianapolis Colts – Dayo Odeyingbo, DE, Vanderbilt

53) Tennessee Titans – Dillon Radunz, OT, North Dakota State

52) Cleveland Browns (from CHI via CAR) – Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame

51) Washington Football Team – Samuel Cosmi, OT, Texas

50) New York Giants (from MIA) – Azeez Ojulari, LB, Georgia

49) Arizona Cardinals – Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue

48) San Francisco 49ers (from LV) – Aaron Banks, G, Notre Dame

47) Los Angeles Chargers – Asante Samuel Jr. – CB, Florida State

46) Cincinnati Bengals (from NE) – Jackson Carman – OT, Clemson

45) Jacksonville Jaguars (from MIN) – Walker Little, OT, Stanford

44) Dallas Cowboys – Kelvin Joseph, CB, Kentucky

43) Las Vegas Raiders (from SF) – Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU

42) Miami Dolphins (from NYG) – Liam Eichenberg, OT, Notre Dame

41) Detroit Lions – Levi Onwuzurike, DT, Washington

40) Atlanta Falcons (from DEN) – Richie Grant, S, UCF

39) Chicago Bears (from CAR) – Teven Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State

38) New England Patriots (from CIN) – Christian Barmore, DT, Alabama

37) Philadelphia Eagles – Landon Dickerson, C, Alabama

36) Miami Dolphins (from HOU) – Jevon Holland, S, Oregon

35) Denver Broncos (from ATL) – Javonte Williams, RB, North Carolina

34) New York Jets – Elijah Moore, WR, Ole Miss

33) Jacksonville Jaguars – Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia

Round 1

32) Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Joe Tryon, LB, Washington

31) Baltimore Ravens (from KC) – Jayson Oweh, DE, Penn State

30) Buffalo Bills – Gregory Rousseau, DE, Miami

29) Green Bay Packers – Eric Stokes, CB, Georgia

28) New Orleans Saints – Payton Turner, DE, Houston

27) Baltimore Ravens – Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota

26) Cleveland Browns – Greg Newsome II, CB, Northwestern

25) Jacksonville Jaguars (from LAR) – Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson

24) Pittsburgh Steelers – Najee Harris, RB, Alabama

23) Minnesota Vikings (from NYJ via SEA) – Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech

22) Tennessee Titans – Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech

21) Indianapolis Colts – Kwity Paye, DE, Michigan

20) New York Giants (from CHI) – Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida

19) Washington Football Team – Jamin Davis, LB, Kentucky

18) Miami Dolphins – Jaelan Phillips, DE, Miami

17) Las Vegas Raiders – Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama

16) Arizona Cardinals – Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa

15) New England Patriots – Mac Jones, QB, Alabama

14) New York Jets (from MIN) – Alijah Vera-Tucker, OL, USC

13) Los Angeles Chargers – Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern

12) Dallas Cowboys (from PHI via SF, MIA) – Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State

11) Chicago Bears (from NYG) – Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

10) Philadelphia Eagles (from DAL) – DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama

9) Denver Broncos – Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama

8) Carolina Panthers – Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina

7) Detroit Lions – Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon

6) Miami Dolphins (from PHI) – Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama

5) Cincinnati Bengals – Ja’Marr Chase, WR, LSU

4) Atlanta Falcons – Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida

3) San Francisco 49ers (from HOU via MIA) – Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State

2) New York Jets – Zach Wilson, QB, BYU

1) Jacksonville Jaguars – Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

Be sure to follow ProFootballTalk for more draft coverage, mock drafts, news, and analysis. Check out Chris Simms’ 2021 NFL mock draft here and PFT’s one (and only) mock draft here.