Zverev falls to qualifier Ivashka in Munich Open quarters

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

MUNICH — Top-seeded Alexander Zverev lost in the Munich Open quarterfinals to Belarussian qualifier Ilya Ivashka 6-7 (5), 7-5, 6-3.

Trying to add to his Munich titles in 2017 and ’18, Zverev served for the match against Ivashka at 5-4 in the second set.

But he was broken. Ivashka, ranked 107th, made the decisive break at 4-3 in the third for his first top 10 win. Zverev is ranked sixth.

Ivashka saved six of nine break points he faced and achieved a second straight victory from a set down. He plays another German, Jan-Lennard Struff, in the semifinals.

Struff defeated fourth-seeded Filip Krajinovic 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (3).

The other quarterfinals were suspended due to rain. Casper Ruud was up against John Millman 6-3, and Nikoloz Basilashvili was leading Norbert Gombos 5-4. Both will resume early Saturday.