When is NFL Draft 2021: Start time, TV channel, schedule, watch Day 2 live stream coverage, dates, Rounds 2-3 order, mock drafts

Will Trevor Lawrence be picked first overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars? How many quarterbacks will be taken in the first round? These questions will soon be answered as the 2021 NFL Draft is right around the corner. NBC Sports has you covered with all you need to know about this year’s draft coverage including the start times, full schedule, dates, TV channels, live streaming options, location and more.
When is the 2021 NFL Draft?
The NFL Draft 2021 will begin on Thursday, April 29 and end on Saturday, May 1. The first round will take place on Thursday with rounds two and three airing on Friday. The last four rounds will air on Saturday.
What time does the NFL Draft start this year?
The first round of the 2021 NFL Draft will start live on Thursday at 8:00 p.m. and go until approximately 11:30 p.m. ET. Friday’s TV coverage of the second and third rounds of the NFL Draft will start at 7:00 p.m. ET while Saturday’s will begin at 12:00 p.m. ET.
How can I watch the 2021 NFL Draft live?
ESPN, ABC and NFL Network will once again air all seven rounds of the 2021 NFL Draft. ESPN coverage will be led by Mike Greenberg in his debut as host, joining Mel Kiper Jr., Louis Riddick and Booger McFarland with insight from Adam Schefter, Chris Mortensen and Suzy Kolber. ABC’s coverage will feature commentary from Rece Davis, Maria Taylor, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Todd McShay, Jesse Palmer and David Pollack. On NFL Network, Rich Eisen, Daniel Jeremiah, Charles Davis and David Shaw will be on the main set with Kurt Warner, Joel Klatt, Ian Rapoport and Melissa Stark also contributing.
Where can I live stream the NFL Draft?
In addition to ESPN, ABC and NFL Network airing the draft live on broadcast TV, you can live stream the NFL Draft on the ESPN app or the NFL Mobile app. You can also watch the draft using streaming services such as Sling TV, fuboTV or YouTube TV.
Where will the NFL Draft take place this year?
The 2021 NFL Draft will be hosted in various locations across Cleveland, OH including FirstEnergy Stadium and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Last year, the 2020 NFL Draft was held remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic with NFL teams making their selections from home. According to NFL.com, this year “a select number of prospects will take the stage in Cleveland while fans, media, NFL Network, ESPN and ABC crews will also be on-site as the league welcomes the new rookie class.”
2021 NFL Draft Second and Third Round order
Round 2
33) Jacksonville Jaguars
34) New York Jets
35) Atlanta Falcons
36) Miami Dolphins (from HOU)
37) Philadelphia Eagles
38) Cincinnati Bengals
39) Carolina Panthers
40) Denver Broncos
41) Detroit Lions
42) New York Giants
43) San Francisco 49ers
44) Dallas Cowboys
45) Jacksonville Jaguars (from MIN)
46) New England Patriots
47) Los Angeles Chargers
48) Las Vegas Raiders
49) Arizona Cardinals
50) Miami Dolphins
51) Washington Football Team
52) Chicago Bears
53) Tennessee Titans
54) Indianapolis Colts
55) Pittsburgh Steelers
56) Seattle Seahawks
57) Los Angeles Rams
58) Kansas City Chiefs (from BAL)
59) Cleveland Browns
60) New Orleans Saints
61) Buffalo Bills
62) Green Bay Packers
63) Kansas City Chiefs
64) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Round 3
65) Jacksonville Jaguars
66) Minnesota Vikings (from NYJ)
67) Houston Texans
68) Atlanta Falcons
69) Cincinnati Bengals
70) Philadelphia Eagles
71) Denver Broncos
72) Detroit Lions
73) Carolina Panthers
74) Washington Football Team (from SF)
75) Dallas Cowboys
76) New York Giants
77) Los Angeles Chargers
78) Minnesota Vikings
79) Las Vegas Raiders (from AZ)
80) Las Vegas Raiders
81) Miami Dolphins
82) Washington Football Team
83) Chicago Bears
84) Dallas Cowboys (from PHI through IND)
85) Tennessee Titans
86) Minnesota Vikings (from NYJ through SEA)
87) Pittsburgh Steelers
88) Los Angeles Rams
89) Cleveland Browns
90) Minnesota Vikings (from BAL)
91) Cleveland Browns (from NO)
92) Green Bay Packers
93) Buffalo Bills
94) Baltimore Ravens (from KC)
95) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
96) New England Patriots (compensatory selection)
97) Los Angeles Chargers (compensatory selection)
98) New Orleans Saints (compensatory selection)
99) Dallas Cowboys (compensatory selection)
100) Tennessee Titans (compensatory selection)
101) Detroit Lions (from LAR; compensatory selection)
102) San Francisco 49ers (special compensatory selection)
103) Los Angeles Rams (special compensatory selection)
104) Baltimore Ravens (special compensatory selection)
105) New Orleans Saints (special compensatory selection)