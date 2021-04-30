How to watch NFL Draft 2021: Live stream online without cable, TV channel info, start time, full schedule for Day 2 tonight

The 2021 NFL Draft is underway and NBC Sports has you covered with every TV and live streaming option for all three days of this year’s draft. So where can you watch the NFL Draft? Keep reading for more.

One year after the NFL Draft was held remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s draft will be hosted in various locations across Cleveland, OH. In addition to a select number of prospects, NFL officials announced that 50,000 fans will be allowed to attend this year’s draft, as the majority of the weekend’s events will be outside.

RELATED: Where is the 2021 NFL Draft? Location, fan attendance, more

How to Watch the 2021 NFL Draft

NFL Draft on TV

Once again, ESPN, NFL Network, ABC and ESPN Deportes will air the draft live on broadcast television this year. Personalities on ESPN throughout the weekend will include Mel Kiper Jr., Louis Riddick and Booger McFarland with additional insight from Adam Schefter, Chris Mortensen and Suzy Kolber. NFL Network network coverage will be led by Rich Eisen, Daniel Jeremiah, Charles Davis and David Shaw with Kurt Warner, Joel Klatt, Ian Rapoport and Melissa Stark also contributing.

ABC will have their own coverage with a college football-led team. Hosts and analysts on ABC will include Rece Davis, Maria Taylor, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Todd McShay, Jesse Palmer and David Pollack. Meanwhile, ESPN Deportes will televise this year’s Spanish-language coverage for the draft.

Live Stream the NFL Draft

For live streaming options, the 2021 NFL Draft will be available to watch on ESPN.com, NFL.com, the ESPN app and the NFL Mobile app. The apps can be downloaded on mobile and connected devices including: Apple iPads and iPhones, Android tablets and phones, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV streaming devices and smart TVs, Xbox, Android TV and PlayStation consoles. For those without access to cable or ABC, ESPN or NFL Network, the NFL Draft can be streamed with services such as FuboTV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV and AT&T TV.

For live 2021 NFL Draft updates, trades, rumors, news, videos and more analysis, follow along with ProFootballTalk and NBC Sports.

Full NFL Draft Order 2021

Click here to see where each team is picking in Rounds 1 through 7. Plus, check out Chris Simms’ mock draft which features bold predictions, trades and picks.

2021 NFL Draft Schedule

Day 1

What : Round 1

: Round 1 When : Thursday, April 29

: Thursday, April 29 Start time : 8:00 p.m. ET

: 8:00 p.m. ET TV Channel : ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes

: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes Live stream : ESPN.com, NFL.com, ESPN app, NFL mobile app

: ESPN.com, NFL.com, ESPN app, NFL mobile app Radio: ESPN Radio

Day 2

What : Rounds 2-3

: Rounds 2-3 When : Friday, April 30

: Friday, April 30 Start time : 7:00 p.m. ET

: 7:00 p.m. ET TV Channel : ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes

: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes Live stream : ESPN.com, NFL.com, ESPN app, NFL mobile app

: ESPN.com, NFL.com, ESPN app, NFL mobile app Radio: ESPN Radio

Day 3