2021 NFL Draft tracker: Pick-by-pick results, selections, live updates for first round tonight

The 2021 NFL Draft is finally here and the Jacksonville Jaguars are on the clock. What will happen with Aaron Rodgers and the Packers? Where will Justin Fields be selected? NBC Sports has you covered with every selection in this year’s draft, starting with Round 1 tonight. Stay tuned to this page as NFL teams make their draft selections over the next three days.
RELATED: How to watch the 2021 NFL Draft: Live streaming options, TV channel info
One year after the NFL Draft was held remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic with NFL teams making their selections from home, this year’s draft will be held in various locations across Cleveland, OH. Several prospects are expected to attend the draft in person, including BYU QB Zach Wilson, Alabama QB Mac Jones and North Dakota State QB Trey Lance.
For a complete list of all 259 picks, click here for the 2021 NFL Draft order.
2021 NFL Draft Order
Round 1
32) Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Joe Tryon, LB, Washington
31) Baltimore Ravens (from KC) – Jayson Oweh, DE, Penn State
30) Buffalo Bills – Gregory Rousseau, DE, Miami
29) Green Bay Packers – Eric Stokes, CB, Georgia
28) New Orleans Saints – Payton Turner, DE, Houston
27) Baltimore Ravens – Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota
26) Cleveland Browns – Greg Newsome II, CB, Northwestern
25) Jacksonville Jaguars (from LAR) – Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson
24) Pittsburgh Steelers – Najee Harris, RB, Alabama
23) Minnesota Vikings (from NYJ through SEA) – Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech
22) Tennessee Titans – Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech
21) Indianapolis Colts – Kwity Paye, DE, Michigan
20) New York Giants (from CHI) – Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida
19) Washington Football Team – Jamin Davis, LB, Kentucky
18) Miami Dolphins – Jaelan Phillips, DE, Miami
17) Las Vegas Raiders – Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama
16) Arizona Cardinals – Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa
15) New England Patriots – Mac Jones, QB, Alabama
14) New York Jets (from MIN) – Alijah Vera-Tucker, OL, USC
13) Los Angeles Chargers – Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern
12) Dallas Cowboys (from PHI through SF, MIA) – Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State
11) Chicago Bears (from NYG) – Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State
10) Philadelphia Eagles (from DAL) – DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama
9) Denver Broncos – Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama
8) Carolina Panthers – Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina
7) Detroit Lions – Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon
6) Miami Dolphins (from PHI) – Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama
5) Cincinnati Bengals – Ja’Marr Chase, WR, LSU
4) Atlanta Falcons – Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida
3) San Francisco 49ers (from HOU through MIA) – Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State
2) New York Jets – Zach Wilson, QB, BYU
1) Jacksonville Jaguars – Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson
Round 2
33) Jacksonville Jaguars
34) New York Jets
35) Atlanta Falcons
36) Miami Dolphins (from HOU)
37) Philadelphia Eagles
38) Cincinnati Bengals
39) Carolina Panthers
40) Denver Broncos
41) Detroit Lions
42) New York Giants
43) San Francisco 49ers
44) Dallas Cowboys
45) Jacksonville Jaguars (from MIN)
46) New England Patriots
47) Los Angeles Chargers
48) Las Vegas Raiders
49) Arizona Cardinals
50) Miami Dolphins
51) Washington Football Team
52) Chicago Bears
53) Tennessee Titans
54) Indianapolis Colts
55) Pittsburgh Steelers
56) Seattle Seahawks
57) Los Angeles Rams
58) Kansas City Chiefs (from BAL)
59) Cleveland Browns
60) New Orleans Saints
61) Buffalo Bills
62) Green Bay Packers
63) Kansas City Chiefs
64) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Be sure to follow ProFootballTalk for more draft coverage, mock drafts, news, and analysis. Check out Chris Simms’ 2021 NFL mock draft here and PFT’s one (and only) mock draft here.