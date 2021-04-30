2021 NFL Draft tracker: Pick-by-pick results, selections, live updates for first round tonight

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2021 NFL Draft is finally here and the Jacksonville Jaguars are on the clock. What will happen with Aaron Rodgers and the Packers? Where will Justin Fields be selected? NBC Sports has you covered with every selection in this year’s draft, starting with Round 1 tonight. Stay tuned to this page as NFL teams make their draft selections over the next three days.

RELATED: How to watch the 2021 NFL Draft: Live streaming options, TV channel info

One year after the NFL Draft was held remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic with NFL teams making their selections from home, this year’s draft will be held in various locations across Cleveland, OH. Several prospects are expected to attend the draft in person, including BYU QB Zach Wilson, Alabama QB Mac Jones and North Dakota State QB Trey Lance.

For a complete list of all 259 picks, click here for the 2021 NFL Draft order.

2021 NFL Draft Order

Round 1

32) Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Joe Tryon, LB, Washington

31) Baltimore Ravens (from KC) – Jayson Oweh, DE, Penn State

30) Buffalo Bills – Gregory Rousseau, DE, Miami

29) Green Bay Packers – Eric Stokes, CB, Georgia

28) New Orleans Saints – Payton Turner, DE, Houston

27) Baltimore Ravens – Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota

26) Cleveland Browns – Greg Newsome II, CB, Northwestern

25) Jacksonville Jaguars (from LAR) – Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson

24) Pittsburgh Steelers – Najee Harris, RB, Alabama

23) Minnesota Vikings (from NYJ through SEA) – Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech

22) Tennessee Titans – Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech

21) Indianapolis Colts – Kwity Paye, DE, Michigan

20) New York Giants (from CHI) – Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida

19) Washington Football Team – Jamin Davis, LB, Kentucky

18) Miami Dolphins – Jaelan Phillips, DE, Miami

17) Las Vegas Raiders – Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama

16) Arizona Cardinals – Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa

15) New England Patriots – Mac Jones, QB, Alabama

14) New York Jets (from MIN) – Alijah Vera-Tucker, OL, USC

13) Los Angeles Chargers – Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern

12) Dallas Cowboys (from PHI through SF, MIA) – Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State

11) Chicago Bears (from NYG) – Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

10) Philadelphia Eagles (from DAL) – DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama

9) Denver Broncos – Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama

8) Carolina Panthers – Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina

7) Detroit Lions – Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon

6) Miami Dolphins (from PHI) – Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama

5) Cincinnati Bengals – Ja’Marr Chase, WR, LSU

4) Atlanta Falcons – Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida

3) San Francisco 49ers (from HOU through MIA) – Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State

2) New York Jets – Zach Wilson, QB, BYU

1) Jacksonville Jaguars – Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

Round 2

33) Jacksonville Jaguars

34) New York Jets

35) Atlanta Falcons

36) Miami Dolphins (from HOU)

37) Philadelphia Eagles

38) Cincinnati Bengals

39) Carolina Panthers

40) Denver Broncos

41) Detroit Lions

42) New York Giants

43) San Francisco 49ers

44) Dallas Cowboys

45) Jacksonville Jaguars (from MIN)

46) New England Patriots

47) Los Angeles Chargers

48) Las Vegas Raiders

49) Arizona Cardinals

50) Miami Dolphins

51) Washington Football Team

52) Chicago Bears

53) Tennessee Titans

54) Indianapolis Colts

55) Pittsburgh Steelers

56) Seattle Seahawks

57) Los Angeles Rams

58) Kansas City Chiefs (from BAL)

59) Cleveland Browns

60) New Orleans Saints

61) Buffalo Bills

62) Green Bay Packers

63) Kansas City Chiefs

64) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Be sure to follow ProFootballTalk for more draft coverage, mock drafts, news, and analysis. Check out Chris Simms’ 2021 NFL mock draft here and PFT’s one (and only) mock draft here.