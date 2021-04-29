Where is the 2021 NFL Draft? Location, fan attendance, dates, start time, how to watch this year

The 2021 NFL Draft takes place this Thursday, April 29 through Saturday, May 1 in various locations across Cleveland, Ohio including FirstEnergy Stadium and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. See below for additional information on how to watch/ live stream this year’s draft. For a complete list of all 259 picks, click here for the 2021 NFL Draft order.

What time does the NFL Draft start this year?

2021 NFL Draft schedule:

First round: Thursday at 8:00 p.m. until approximately 11:30 p.m. ET

Second and Third round: Friday at 7:00 p.m. ET

Fourth through Seventh round: Saturday at 12:00 p.m. ET

Will fans be able to attend this year’s draft?

On April 23, NFL officials announced that 50,000 fans are slated to attend this year’s draft, with the majority of the weekend’s events taking place outside (including the main stage where picks will be revealed).

“We have every confidence in our protocols that are in place,” said Peter O’Reilly, NFL Executive Vice President of Club Business & League Events. “We learned so much from what we did at the Super Bowl, where we were able to do a free, outdoor Super Bowl Experience. . . . We have very clear data working with our partners to show that our events did not cause any spread during the season, and we have that confidence here. Those protocols are very real and very enforced. So critical is the mask-wearing, and that will be heavily enforced throughout the draft.”

The hometown Cleveland Browns will have the 26th overall pick.

Several prospects are expected to attend the draft in person, including BYU quarterback Zach Wilson, Alabama quarterback Mac Jones and North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance. Another 45 will participate virtually, including the presumed number one overall pick, Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence.

How can I watch the 2021 NFL Draft live?

ESPN, ABC and NFL Network will once again air all seven rounds of the 2021 NFL Draft. ESPN coverage will be led by Mike Greenberg in his debut as host, joining Mel Kiper Jr., Louis Riddick and Booger McFarland with insight from Adam Schefter, Chris Mortensen and Suzy Kolber. ABC’s coverage will feature commentary from Rece Davis, Maria Taylor, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Todd McShay, Jesse Palmer and David Pollack. On NFL Network, Rich Eisen, Daniel Jeremiah, Charles Davis and David Shaw will be on the main set with Kurt Warner, Joel Klatt, Ian Rapoport and Melissa Stark also contributing.

How can I live stream the NFL Draft this year?

In addition to ESPN, ABC and NFL Network airing the draft live on broadcast TV, you can live stream the NFL Draft on the ESPN app or the NFL Mobile app. You can also watch the draft using streaming services such as Sling TV, fuboTV or YouTube TV.

