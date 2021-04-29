When is NFL Draft 2021: Start time, TV channel, date, schedule, watch live stream, mock drafts, order, full coverage

Will Trevor Lawrence be picked first overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars? How many quarterbacks will be taken in the first round? These questions will soon be answered as the 2021 NFL Draft is right around the corner. NBC Sports has you covered with all you need to know about this year’s draft coverage including the full schedule, dates, start times, TV channels, live streaming options, location and more.

When is the 2021 NFL Draft?

The NFL Draft 2021 will begin on Thursday, April 29 and end on Saturday, May 1. The first round will take place on Thursday with rounds two and three airing on Friday. The last four rounds will air on Saturday.

What time does the NFL Draft start this year?

The first round of the 2021 NFL Draft will start live on Thursday at 8:00 p.m. and go until approximately 11:30 p.m. ET. Friday’s TV coverage of the second and third rounds of the NFL Draft will start at 7:00 p.m. ET while Saturday’s will begin at 12:00 p.m. ET.

How can I watch the 2021 NFL Draft live?

ESPN, ABC and NFL Network will once again air all seven rounds of the 2021 NFL Draft. ESPN coverage will be led by Mike Greenberg in his debut as host, joining Mel Kiper Jr., Louis Riddick and Booger McFarland with insight from Adam Schefter, Chris Mortensen and Suzy Kolber. ABC’s coverage will feature commentary from Rece Davis, Maria Taylor, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Todd McShay, Jesse Palmer and David Pollack. On NFL Network, Rich Eisen, Daniel Jeremiah, Charles Davis and David Shaw will be on the main set with Kurt Warner, Joel Klatt, Ian Rapoport and Melissa Stark also contributing.

Where can I live stream the NFL Draft?

In addition to ESPN, ABC and NFL Network airing the draft live on broadcast TV, you can live stream the NFL Draft on the ESPN app or the NFL Mobile app. You can also watch the draft using streaming services such as Sling TV, fuboTV or YouTube TV.

Where will the NFL Draft take place this year?

The 2021 NFL Draft will be hosted in various locations across Cleveland, OH including FirstEnergy Stadium and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Last year, the 2020 NFL Draft was held remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic with NFL teams making their selections from home. According to NFL.com, this year “a select number of prospects will take the stage in Cleveland while fans, media, NFL Network, ESPN and ABC crews will also be on-site as the league welcomes the new rookie class.”

NFL Draft mock drafts, news and rumors

Follow ProFootballTalk for more draft coverage, mock drafts, news and analysis. Check out Chris Simms’ 2021 NFL mock draft here and PFT’s one (and only) mock draft here.

2021 NFL Draft First Round order

Round 1

1) Jacksonville Jaguars

2) New York Jets

3) San Francisco 49ers (from HOU through MIA)

4) Atlanta Falcons

5) Cincinnati Bengals

6) Miami Dolphins (from PHI)

7) Detroit Lions

8) Carolina Panthers

9) Denver Broncos

10) Dallas Cowboys

11) New York Giants

12) Philadelphia Eagles (from SF through MIA)

13) Los Angeles Chargers

14) Minnesota Vikings

15) New England Patriots

16) Arizona Cardinals

17) Las Vegas Raiders

18) Miami Dolphins

19) Washington Football Team

20) Chicago Bears

21) Indianapolis Colts

22) Tennessee Titans

23) New York Jets (from SEA)

24) Pittsburgh Steelers

25) Jacksonville Jaguars (from LAR)

26) Cleveland Browns

27) Baltimore Ravens

28) New Orleans Saints

29) Green Bay Packers

30) Buffalo Bills

31) Baltimore Ravens (from Kansas City Chiefs)

32) Tampa Bay Buccaneers