NFL Mock Draft 2021: First-round bold predictions, Justin Fields falls, trades and picks from Chris Simms

The 2021 NFL Draft is right around the corner and NBC Sports has you covered with everything you need to know, including a 2021 mock draft from Chris Simms. Click here for the full 2021 NFL Draft order, and be sure to check out PFT’s 2021 mock draft.

Keep reading to see Chris Simms’ full first-round mock draft including proposed trades, picks (where will QB Justin Fields go?) and bold predictions. Plus, watch the video above for even more analysis from Simms before the start of the draft on Thursday.

Round 1 (Day 1)

Jacksonville Jaguars – Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson New York Jets – Zach Wilson, QB, BYU San Francisco 49ers – Mac Jones, QB, Alabama Atlanta Falcons – Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida Cincinnati Bengals – Ja’Marr Chase, WR, LSU Miami Dolphins – DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama Detroit Lions – Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon Washington Football Team (Proposed trade with Carolina) – Trey Lance, QB, NDSU Denver Broncos – Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State Dallas Cowboys – Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama New England Patriots (Proposed trade with New York) – Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama Philadelphia Eagles – Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina Los Angeles Chargers – Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech Minnesota Vikings – Alijah Vera-Tucker, OT, USC New York Giants (Proposed trade with New England) – Jayson Oweh, EDGE, Penn State Arizona Cardinals – Christian Barmore, DT, Alabama Las Vegas Raiders – Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame Miami Dolphins – Kwity Paye, EDGE, Michigan Carolina Panthers (Proposed trade with Washington) – Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech Chicago Bears – Rashawn Slater, T, Northwestern Indianapolis Colts – Jaelan Phillips, EDGE, Miami Tennessee Titans – Teven Jenkins, T, Oklahoma State New York Jets – Joe Tryon, EDGE, Washington Pittsburgh Steelers – Landon Dickerson, C, Alabama Jacksonville Jaguars – Levi Onwuzurike, DT, Washington Cleveland Browns – Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa Baltimore Ravens – Azeez Ojulari, EDGE, Georgia New Orleans Saints – Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia Green Bay Packers – Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida Buffalo Bills – Gregory Rousseau, EDGE, Miami Baltimore Ravens – Alex Leatherwood, T, Alabama Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

