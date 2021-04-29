NFL Mock Draft 2021: First-round bold predictions, Justin Fields falls, trades and picks from Chris Simms

By NBC Sports StaffApr 29, 2021, 12:15 AM EDT
The 2021 NFL Draft is right around the corner and NBC Sports has you covered with everything you need to know, including a 2021 mock draft from Chris Simms. Click here for the full 2021 NFL Draft order, and be sure to check out PFT’s 2021 mock draft.

Keep reading to see Chris Simms’ full first-round mock draft including proposed trades, picks (where will QB Justin Fields go?) and bold predictions. Plus, watch the video above for even more analysis from Simms before the start of the draft on Thursday.

NFL Draft Order

Round 1 (Day 1)

  1. Jacksonville Jaguars – Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson
  2. New York Jets – Zach Wilson, QB, BYU
  3. San Francisco 49ers – Mac Jones, QB, Alabama
  4. Atlanta Falcons – Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida
  5. Cincinnati Bengals – Ja’Marr Chase, WR, LSU
  6. Miami Dolphins – DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama
  7. Detroit Lions – Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon
  8. Washington Football Team (Proposed trade with Carolina) – Trey Lance, QB, NDSU
  9. Denver Broncos – Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State
  10. Dallas Cowboys – Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama
  11. New England Patriots (Proposed trade with New York) – Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama
  12. Philadelphia Eagles – Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina
  13. Los Angeles Chargers – Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech
  14. Minnesota Vikings – Alijah Vera-Tucker, OT, USC
  15. New York Giants (Proposed trade with New England) – Jayson Oweh, EDGE, Penn State
  16. Arizona Cardinals – Christian Barmore, DT, Alabama
  17. Las Vegas Raiders – Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame
  18. Miami Dolphins – Kwity Paye, EDGE, Michigan
  19. Carolina Panthers (Proposed trade with Washington) – Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech
  20. Chicago Bears – Rashawn Slater, T, Northwestern
  21. Indianapolis Colts – Jaelan Phillips, EDGE, Miami
  22. Tennessee Titans – Teven Jenkins, T, Oklahoma State
  23. New York Jets – Joe Tryon, EDGE, Washington
  24. Pittsburgh Steelers – Landon Dickerson, C, Alabama
  25. Jacksonville Jaguars – Levi Onwuzurike, DT, Washington
  26. Cleveland Browns – Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa
  27. Baltimore Ravens – Azeez Ojulari, EDGE, Georgia
  28. New Orleans Saints – Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia
  29. Green Bay Packers – Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida
  30. Buffalo Bills – Gregory Rousseau, EDGE, Miami
  31. Baltimore Ravens – Alex Leatherwood, T, Alabama
  32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

VIDEO: Picks 9-16 analysis

VIDEO: Picks 17-24 analysis

VIDEO: Picks 25-32 analysis

