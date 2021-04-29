NFL Mock Draft 2021: First-round bold predictions, Justin Fields falls, trades and picks from Chris Simms

The 2021 NFL Draft is right around the corner and NBC Sports has you covered with everything you need to know, including a 2021 mock draft from Chris Simms. Click here for the full 2021 NFL Draft order, and be sure to check out PFT’s 2021 mock draft.
RELATED: When is the 2021 NFL Draft? Start times, dates, schedule and more
Keep reading to see Chris Simms’ full first-round mock draft including proposed trades, picks (where will QB Justin Fields go?) and bold predictions. Plus, watch the video above for even more analysis from Simms before the start of the draft on Thursday.
RELATED: How to watch the 2021 NFL Draft: Live stream online without cable, TV channel info
NFL Draft Order
Round 1 (Day 1)
- Jacksonville Jaguars – Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson
- New York Jets – Zach Wilson, QB, BYU
- San Francisco 49ers – Mac Jones, QB, Alabama
- Atlanta Falcons – Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida
- Cincinnati Bengals – Ja’Marr Chase, WR, LSU
- Miami Dolphins – DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama
- Detroit Lions – Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon
- Washington Football Team (Proposed trade with Carolina) – Trey Lance, QB, NDSU
- Denver Broncos – Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State
- Dallas Cowboys – Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama
- New England Patriots (Proposed trade with New York) – Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama
- Philadelphia Eagles – Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina
- Los Angeles Chargers – Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech
- Minnesota Vikings – Alijah Vera-Tucker, OT, USC
- New York Giants (Proposed trade with New England) – Jayson Oweh, EDGE, Penn State
- Arizona Cardinals – Christian Barmore, DT, Alabama
- Las Vegas Raiders – Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame
- Miami Dolphins – Kwity Paye, EDGE, Michigan
- Carolina Panthers (Proposed trade with Washington) – Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech
- Chicago Bears – Rashawn Slater, T, Northwestern
- Indianapolis Colts – Jaelan Phillips, EDGE, Miami
- Tennessee Titans – Teven Jenkins, T, Oklahoma State
- New York Jets – Joe Tryon, EDGE, Washington
- Pittsburgh Steelers – Landon Dickerson, C, Alabama
- Jacksonville Jaguars – Levi Onwuzurike, DT, Washington
- Cleveland Browns – Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa
- Baltimore Ravens – Azeez Ojulari, EDGE, Georgia
- New Orleans Saints – Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia
- Green Bay Packers – Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida
- Buffalo Bills – Gregory Rousseau, EDGE, Miami
- Baltimore Ravens – Alex Leatherwood, T, Alabama
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State
Be sure to follow ProFootballTalk for more draft coverage, mock drafts, news, and analysis. Plus, check out PFT’s one (and only) mock draft here.