2021 NFL Draft tracker: Pick-by-pick results, selections, live updates for first round tonight

The 2021 NFL Draft is finally here and the Jacksonville Jaguars are on the clock. What will happen with Aaron Rodgers and the Packers? Where will Justin Fields be selected? NBC Sports has you covered with every selection in this year’s draft, starting with Round 1 tonight. Stay tuned to this page as NFL teams make their draft selections over the next three days.

RELATED: How to watch the 2021 NFL Draft: Live streaming options, TV channel info

One year after the NFL Draft was held remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic with NFL teams making their selections from home, this year’s draft will be held in various locations across Cleveland, OH. Several prospects are expected to attend the draft in person, including BYU QB Zach Wilson, Alabama QB Mac Jones and North Dakota State QB Trey Lance.

For a complete list of all 259 picks, click here for the 2021 NFL Draft order.

2021 NFL Draft Order

Round 1

14) New York Jets (from MIN) – Alijah Vera-Tucker, OL, USC

13) Los Angeles Chargers – Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern

12) Dallas Cowboys (from PHI through SF, MIA) – Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State

11) Chicago Bears (from NYG) – Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

10) Philadelphia Eagles (from DAL) – DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama

9) Denver Broncos – Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama

8) Carolina Panthers – Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina

7) Detroit Lions – Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon

6) Miami Dolphins (from PHI) – Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama

5) Cincinnati Bengals – Ja’Marr Chase, WR, LSU

4) Atlanta Falcons – Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida

3) San Francisco 49ers (from HOU through MIA) – Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State

2) New York Jets – Zach Wilson, QB, BYU

1) Jacksonville Jaguars – Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

15) New England Patriots

16) Arizona Cardinals

17) Las Vegas Raiders

18) Miami Dolphins

19) Washington Football Team

20) New York Giants (from CHI)

21) Indianapolis Colts

22) Tennessee Titans

23) Minnesota Vikings (from NYJ through SEA)

24) Pittsburgh Steelers

25) Jacksonville Jaguars (from LAR)

26) Cleveland Browns

27) Baltimore Ravens

28) New Orleans Saints

29) Green Bay Packers

30) Buffalo Bills

31) Baltimore Ravens (from KC)

32) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Be sure to follow ProFootballTalk for more draft coverage, mock drafts, news, and analysis. Check out Chris Simms’ 2021 NFL mock draft here and PFT’s one (and only) mock draft here.