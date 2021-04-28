How to watch Wednesday Night Hockey doubleheader tonight on NBCSN: St. Louis Blues vs Minnesota Wild, Colorado Avalanche vs Vegas Golden Knights

This week on NBCSN features an exciting Wednesday Night Hockey doubleheader. First Ryan O’Reilly and the St. Louis Blues take on Jared Spurgeon and the Minnesota Wild at 7:00 p.m. ET with coverage beginning at 6:00 p.m. with NHL Live. Following the Blues/Wild game, Mark Stone and the Vegas Golden Knights will host Nathan MacKinnon and the Colorado Avalanche at 9:30 p.m. ET to finish off the night. Watch online or with the NBC Sports App. Click here for the latest stats, scores, and division standings.

Wednesday Night Hockey Doubleheader:

How to watch the St. Louis Blues vs Minnesota Wild:

Where : Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota

: Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota When : Wednesday, April 28

: Wednesday, April 28 Start Time : 7:00 p.m. ET; coverage begins at 6:00 p.m. with NHL Live

: 7:00 p.m. ET; coverage begins at 6:00 p.m. with NHL Live TV Channel : NBCSN

: NBCSN Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App

How to watch Colorado Avalanche vs Vegas Golden Knights:

Where : T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada When : Wednesday, April 28

: Wednesday, April 28 Start Time : 9:30 p.m. ET

: 9:30 p.m. ET TV Channel : NBCSN

: NBCSN Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App

Be sure to check out ProHockeyTalk for more on the 2021 NHL season including game previews, recaps, news, rumors, and more. Click here for the 2020-2021 NHL on NBC regular season schedule.