The 2021 NFL Draft is scheduled to take place on April 29-May 1, 2021, in Cleveland, Ohio. Our team at NBC Sports Edge will be breaking down the list of best players by position each week, so far they’ve covered quarterbacks, running backs, and even had a two-part special on wide receivers. This week’s edition of 2021 NFL Draft Rankings is all about the tight ends. But if you’ve missed the other rankings, we’ve got you covered. See below to find the top 5 players by position from the previous installments of the 2021 NFL Draft Rankings.

2021 NFL Draft Rankings – Tight Ends:

At No. 1 we’ve got the University of Florida’s TE Kyle Pitts. At 6’6 and 240 pounds, his size and speed have contributed to a level of versatility and athleticism that is unmatched. Last year, Pitts lined up inline 54.7% of his snaps, with 24.1% coming in the slot and 21.2% as an outside receiver, taking snaps at both the X and Y spots, demonstrating that he can affect the game from any spot in the alignment.

Penn State’s Pat Freiermuth takes the No. 2 spot. With short-area quickness, snappy footwork, size, and strong physical power, Freiermuth has proven he can be a dual-threat on the field. In college, he played 44.2% of his snaps in-line and 54.4% of his snaps in the slot, posting PFF run-blocking grades of 76.8 as a freshman, 61.5 as a sophomore, and 74.8 as a junior.

The University of Miami’s Brevin Jordan sits at No. 5. Jordan entered college as one of the highest-ranked TE’s in the country but has had a pretty mediocre collegiate career. He only caught 3-of-15 targets beyond 10 yards as a freshman but has since improved catching 11-of-19 last year. Jordan is extremely fluid in-route, showing strength, crisp cuts for a big guy, and acceleration out of those cuts to create separation and throwing windows but our experts at NBC Sports Edge think he will be most effective when you can get him the ball in space and let him run.

The No. 10 spot goes to TCU’s Pro Wells. The former basketball player worked his way up to TCU from the JUCO ranks, converting 9-of-14 contested catch opportunities in his career. Wells has demonstrated nice footwork in his routes and is already adept at boxing defenders out at the catch point and coming down with the rebound, however, he has struggled as a blocker.

Check out the full list of tight ends here and be sure to check back for more rankings.

2021 NFL Draft Rankings – Top 5 Quarterbacks:

3. Trey Lance (North Dakota State)

Find the full list here

2021 NFL Draft Rankings -Top 5 Running Backs:

4. Michael Carter (North Carolina)

Find the full list here

2021 NFL Draft Rankings – Top 5 Wide Receivers

2. DeVonta Smith (Alabama)

Click for parts one and two

2021 NFL Draft Rankings – Top 5 Offensive Tackles

5. Dillon Radunz (North Dakota State)

Find the full list here

2021 NFL Draft Rankings – Top 5 Interior Offensive Lineman

Find the full list here

2021 NFL Draft Rankings – Top 5 Interior Defensive Lineman

1. Christian Barmore (Alabama)

2. Levi Onwuzurike (Washington)

3. Daviyon Nixon (Iowa)

4. Tommy Togiai (Ohio State)

5. Alim McNeil (NC State)

Find the full list here

2021 NFL Draft – Top 5 Edge Rankings

1. Jaelan Phillips, Miami

2. Kwity Paye, Michigan

3. Gregory Rousseau, Miami

4. Azeez Ojulari, Georgia

5. Jayson Oweh, Penn State

Find the full list here

2021 NFL Draft Rankings – Top 5 Linebackers

2. Micah Parsons (Penn State)

2021 NFL Draft Rankings – Top 5 Cornerbacks

2021 NFL Draft Rankings – Top 5 Safeties

