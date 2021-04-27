Enter to win a Kentucky Derby #DerbyAtHome Mint Julep kit

By Mia ZanzucchiApr 27, 2021, 1:45 PM EDT
NBC Sports
0 Comments

In 2021, the Kentucky Derby returns home to the First Saturday in May.

To celebrate the upcoming Derby, NBC Sports has created limited-edition #DerbyAtHome Mint Julep kits that fans can enter to win.

This unique, premium kit includes all of the necessary ingredients (and a few additional Derby-themed accessories) to make the perfect mint julep for this year’s Run for the Roses.

The kits will be delivered in a custom box set and features everything below (and more!):

  • Two official official Woodford Reserve Copper Mint Julep glasses
  • Race-used dirt directly from Churchill Downs, home of the Kentucky Derby
  • Custom rose petal coasters
  • Woodford Reserve Mint Julep Syrup
  • A live mint plant
  • Scrabble-style betting game
  • Mint julep recipe card

To enter to win your own kit, please sign up at nbcsports.com/DerbyAtHome.

You can sign up once per day and winners will be selected through May 1!

Keep the celebration going by sharing your Derby attire and party photos and videos with #DerbyAtHome and tagging @NBCSports on social media!

Watch the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 1 from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN and from 2:30 to 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC. Full coverage is also available on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.