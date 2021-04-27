In 2021, the Kentucky Derby returns home to the First Saturday in May.
To celebrate the upcoming Derby, NBC Sports has created limited-edition #DerbyAtHome Mint Julep kits that fans can enter to win.
This unique, premium kit includes all of the necessary ingredients (and a few additional Derby-themed accessories) to make the perfect mint julep for this year’s Run for the Roses.
The kits will be delivered in a custom box set and features everything below (and more!):
- Two official official Woodford Reserve Copper Mint Julep glasses
- Race-used dirt directly from Churchill Downs, home of the Kentucky Derby
- Custom rose petal coasters
- Woodford Reserve Mint Julep Syrup
- A live mint plant
- Scrabble-style betting game
- Mint julep recipe card
To enter to win your own kit, please sign up at nbcsports.com/DerbyAtHome.
You can sign up once per day and winners will be selected through May 1!
Keep the celebration going by sharing your Derby attire and party photos and videos with #DerbyAtHome and tagging @NBCSports on social media!
What's Derby Day without a classic mint julep?
Get your cocktail glasses and hats ready for today's edition of @KellyClarksonTV, and don't forget that the @KentuckyDerby comes to NBC this Saturday! pic.twitter.com/EWsnqaOZm5
— NBC Sports (@NBCSports) April 27, 2021
Watch the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 1 from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN and from 2:30 to 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC. Full coverage is also available on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.