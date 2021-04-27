In 2021, the Kentucky Derby returns home to the First Saturday in May.

To celebrate the upcoming Derby, NBC Sports has created limited-edition #DerbyAtHome Mint Julep kits that fans can enter to win.

This unique, premium kit includes all of the necessary ingredients (and a few additional Derby-themed accessories) to make the perfect mint julep for this year’s Run for the Roses.

The kits will be delivered in a custom box set and features everything below (and more!):

Two official official Woodford Reserve Copper Mint Julep glasses

Race-used dirt directly from Churchill Downs, home of the Kentucky Derby

Custom rose petal coasters

Woodford Reserve Mint Julep Syrup

A live mint plant

Scrabble-style betting game

Mint julep recipe card

To enter to win your own kit, please sign up at nbcsports.com/DerbyAtHome.

You can sign up once per day and winners will be selected through May 1!

Keep the celebration going by sharing your Derby attire and party photos and videos with #DerbyAtHome and tagging @NBCSports on social media!