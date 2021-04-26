How to watch Carolina Hurricanes vs Dallas Stars tonight on NBCSN: TV Channel, Live stream, start time

It’s the Carolina Hurricanes vs Dallas Stars tonight on NBCSN. Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m. ET with coverage beginning at 7:00 p.m. with NHL Live. Watch online or with the NBC Sports App. Click here for the latest stats, scores, and division standings.

The Carolina Hurricanes (31-10-6) currently lead the Central Division with a total of 68 points. In order to secure a playoff spot tonight, the Hurricanes need to earn 1 point in Dallas. The Hurricanes can also clinch a playoff spot if the Nashville Predators lose against the Florida Panthers tonight.

With 52 points on the season, the Dallas Stars (20-15-12) are just two points behind Nashville for the

Central’s fourth and final playoff spot but do have two games in hand. They’ll take on the Predators this Saturday.

Tonight’s game is the start of a two-game set between the Hurricanes and Stars. They meet again Tuesday night (8:30 p.m. ET). The Hurricanes have won five of the first six meetings between these clubs this season.

How to watch Carolina Hurricanes vs Dallas Stars:

Where : American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas When : Monday, April 26

: Monday, April 26 Start Time : 7:30 p.m. ET

: 7:30 p.m. ET TV Channel : NBCSN

: NBCSN Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App

Be sure to check out ProHockeyTalk for more on the 2021 NHL season including game previews, recaps, news, rumors, and more. Click here for the 2020-2021 NHL on NBC regular season schedule.