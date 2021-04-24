How to watch the USATF Grand Prix at the Oregon Relays today on NBCSN: Live stream, TV channel

The USATF Grand Prix at Oregon Relays takes place this Saturday, April 24 at the newly renovated Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon–the same venue that will host the upcoming U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials taking place in June. This will be the first opportunity for professional athletes to compete at the stadium since renovations were completed.

The field includes several athletes who are expected to be medal favorites this summer in Tokyo. Allyson Felix and Noah Lyles are among the big names competing on Saturday. Felix, who will attempt to make her fifth Olympic team this summer, will compete in the 100m on Saturday but is expected to enter the 400m and the 200m at trials. Lyles, the reigning world champion in the 200m and 4x100m relay, will compete in the 100m against countryman and Olympic medal favorite Trayvon Bromell.

Additionally, Sydney McLaughlin (100m hurdles), Michael Norman (400m), and Vashti Cunningham (high jump) are just a few of the other Olympic medal favorites competing this weekend. Click here to see the full schedule of events and a preview of the most highly anticipated races.

The Drake Relays will also take place this Saturday on NBCSN from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. ET. Both events are part of the USATF 2021 Journey to Gold event series which features 11 competitive opportunities for athletes between April and the start of Olympic Trials. See below for additional information on how to watch both events.

How to watch the Drake Relays:

Where : Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa

: Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa When : Saturday, April 24

: Saturday, April 24 Start Time : 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. ET

: 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. ET TV Channel : NBCSN

: NBCSN Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App

How to watch the USATF Grand Prix at the Oregon Relays:

Where : Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon

: Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon When : Saturday, April 24

: Saturday, April 24 Start Time : 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. ET

: 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. ET TV Channel : NBCSN

: NBCSN Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App

