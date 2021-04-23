How to watch NHL games this weeekend on NBC/NBCSN: Avalanche vs Blues, Penguins vs Bruins, Blue Jackets vs Lightning

This weekend features an exciting assortment of NHL games on NBC and NBCSN starting on Saturday, April 24 as Nathan MacKinnon and the Colorado Avalanche take on Ryan O’Reilly and the St. Louis Blues at 3 p.m. ET on NBC. The action continues on Sunday, April 25 with a doubleheader featuring Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hosting David Pastrnak and the Boston Bruins at 3 p.m. ET on NBC. In the evening, Seth Jones and the Columbus Blue Jackets face Victor Hedman and the Tampa Bay Lightning at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch online or with the NBC Sports App. Click here for the latest stats, scores, and division standings.
RELATED: NHL Horoscopes Week 15: Taurus season a welcome calm
How to watch NHL games this weekend on NBC/NBCSN:
How to watch Colorado Avalanche vs St. Louis Blues:
- Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
- When: Saturday, April 24
- Start Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NBC
- Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App
How to watch Boston Bruins vs Pittsburgh Penguins:
- Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA
- When: Sunday, April 25
- Start Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NBC
- Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App
How to watch Columbus Blue Jackets vs Tampa Bay Lightning:
- Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
- When: Sunday, April 25
- Start Time: 7:00 p.m. ET; coverage begins at 6 p.m. with NHL Live
- TV Channel: NBCSN
- Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App
RELATED: 2021 NHL Season: How to watch, new format, key dates, and schedule
Be sure to check out ProHockeyTalk for more on the 2021 NHL season including game previews, recaps, news, rumors, and more. Click here for the 2020-2021 NHL on NBC regular season schedule.