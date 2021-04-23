2021 NTT IndyCar Series: How to watch the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg

The 2021 NTT IndyCar Series season continues this weekend with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg taking place this Sunday, April 25 in Florida. Pre-race coverage begins at 12 p.m. ET on NBC. See below for additional information how to watch/live stream the event.

RELATED: IndyCar results and points standings after the Grand Prix of Alabama season opener

Reigning and six-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon, two-time IndyCar champion and two-time defending Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg winner Josef Newgarden, 2019 Indianapolis 500 champion Simon Pagenaud, seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson, former Formula One racer Romain Grosjean, and last week’s Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama winner Alex Palou are just a few of the biggest stars competing this weekend. Click here to find the entry list for this weekend’s event.

Sunday’s race will be broadcast on NBC; all practice and qualifying sessions this season will be streamed live on Peacock Premium. See below for additional information on how to watch the race.

RELATED: IndyCar race weekend schedule for the 2021 Grand Prix of St. Petersburg

How to watch the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg:

Where : St. Petersburg, Florida

: St. Petersburg, Florida When : Sunday, April 25

: Sunday, April 25 Start Time : 12:30 p.m. ET

: 12:30 p.m. ET TV Channel : NBC

: NBC Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App

RELATED: Indy 500 expected to have a crowd of 135,000 for May 30 race with face coverings required