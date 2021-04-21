How to watch Wednesday Night Hockey doubleheader tonight on NBCSN: Predators vs Blackhawks, Sharks vs Vegas Golden Knights

This week on NBCSN features an exciting Wednesday Night Hockey doubleheader. First Roman Josi and the Nashville Predators take on Patrick Kane and the Chicago Blackhawks at 7:00 p.m. ET with coverage beginning at 6:00 p.m. with NHL Live. Following the Predators/Blackhawks game, Mark Stone and the Vegas Golden Knights will host Logan Couture and the San Jose Sharks at 9:30 p.m. ET to finish off the night. Watch online or with the NBC Sports App. Click here for the latest stats, scores, and division standings.

The Predators currently sit in the fourth and final playoff spot in the Central Division. Nashville has reached the playoffs in each of the past six seasons, with only the Penguins holding a longer active postseason streak (14 seasons). The Blackhawks, who reached the postseason last year after missing the playoffs in each of the previous two seasons, are currently four points behind the Predators and have a game in hand on Nashville.

The Vegas Golden Knights lead the league in points and are looking to secure a fourth straight playoff berth in their fourth season as a franchise. They have won seven games in a row, scoring 4+ goals in five of those seven wins. The Sharks on the other hand are trying to avoid missing the playoffs in two straight seasons for the first time since 1995-1997. They’ve lost six straight games and seven of their last eight (1-6-1). Click here to see the current playoff picture and find out who’s leading the race for the best odds in the draft lottery and more.

RELATED: PHT Morning Skate – OHL cancels 2021 season; McDavid’s best season

Wednesday Night Hockey Doubleheader:

How to watch the Nashville Predators vs Chicago Blackhawks:

Where : The United Center in Chicago, Illinois

: The United Center in Chicago, Illinois When : Wednesday, April 21

: Wednesday, April 21 Start Time : 7:00 p.m. ET; coverage begins at 6:00 p.m. with NHL Live

: 7:00 p.m. ET; coverage begins at 6:00 p.m. with NHL Live TV Channel : NBCSN

: NBCSN Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App

RELATED: ‘A remarkable talent:’ Patrick Marleau set to break NHL games played record

How to watch San Jose Sharks vs Vegas Golden Knights:

Where : T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada When : Wednesday, April 21

: Wednesday, April 21 Start Time : 9:30 p.m. ET

: 9:30 p.m. ET TV Channel : NBCSN

: NBCSN Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App

RELATED: 2021 NHL Season: How to watch, new format, key dates, and schedule

Be sure to check out ProHockeyTalk for more on the 2021 NHL season including game previews, recaps, news, rumors, and more. Click here for the 2020-2021 NHL on NBC regular season schedule.