How to watch NHL games this weeekend on NBC/NBCSN: Avalanche vs Blues, Penguins vs Bruins, Blue Jackets vs Lightning

This weekend features an exciting assortment of NHL games on NBC and NBCSN starting on Saturday, April 24 as Nathan MacKinnon and the Colorado Avalanche take on Ryan O’Reilly and the St. Louis Blues at 3 p.m. ET on NBC. The action continues on Sunday, April 25 with a doubleheader featuring Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hosting David Pastrnak and the Boston Bruins at 3 p.m. ET on NBC. In the evening, Seth Jones and the Columbus Blue Jackets face Victor Hedman and the Tampa Bay Lightning at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch online or with the NBC Sports App. Click here for the latest stats, scores, and division standings.

How to watch NHL games this weekend on NBC/NBCSN:

How to watch Colorado Avalanche vs St. Louis Blues:

Where : Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri When : Saturday, April 24

: Saturday, April 24 Start Time : 3:00 p.m. ET

: 3:00 p.m. ET TV Channel : NBC

: NBC Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App

How to watch Boston Bruins vs Pittsburgh Penguins:

Where : PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA

: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA When : Sunday, April 25

: Sunday, April 25 Start Time : 3:00 p.m. ET

: 3:00 p.m. ET TV Channel : NBC

: NBC Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App

How to watch Columbus Blue Jackets vs Tampa Bay Lightning:

Where : Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida When : Sunday, April 25

: Sunday, April 25 Start Time : 7:00 p.m. ET; coverage begins at 6 p.m. with NHL Live

: 7:00 p.m. ET; coverage begins at 6 p.m. with NHL Live TV Channel : NBCSN

: NBCSN Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App

