How to watch Boston Bruins vs Buffalo Sabres: Live stream, TV Channel, start time for Tuesday night’s game

It’s the Boston Bruins vs Buffalo Sabres this Tuesday night on NBCSN. Puck drop is at 6:30 p.m. ET with coverage starting at 6:00 p.m. with NHL live. Watch online or with the NBC Sports App. Click for the latest stats, scores, and division standings.

The Boston Bruins (25-12-6) are fourth in the East Division with 56 points on the season after Sunday’s 6-3 victory over the Washington Capitals–Boston’s fourth consecutive win since the NHL trade deadline. Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand, and David Krejci each scored two goals a piece while Tuukka Rask stopped 30 out of 33 shots in what was just his third start in more than a month.

The Buffalo Sabres (12-26-7) are coming off a 3-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday which officially eliminated them from playoff contention for the 10th consecutive season. With just 11 games remaining on their schedule the maximum number of points the Sabres could reach this season is only 53.

This year’s edition of the Stanley Cup Playoffs will feature a 16-team, best-of-seven, four-round playoff format beginning on Tuesday, May 11. The top four teams in each division will qualify for the Playoffs, with intradivisional play in the first two rounds (#1 vs. #4; #2 vs. #3). The four teams that advance to the Semifinal Round would be seeded by their regular-season points total, with the No. 1 seed playing the No. 4 seed in one series and the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds meeting in the other.

How to watch Boston Bruins vs Buffalo Sabres:

Where : KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY

: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY When : Tuesday, April 20

: Tuesday, April 20 Start Time : 6:30 p.m. ET; Live coverage begins at 6:00 p.m with NHL Live.

: 6:30 p.m. ET; Live coverage begins at 6:00 p.m with NHL Live. TV Channel : NBCSN

: NBCSN Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App

