2021 NTT IndyCar Series: How to watch the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama

The 2021 NTT IndyCar Series season kicks off this weekend with the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama taking place this Sunday, April 18 at the Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham, Alabama. Pre-race coverage begins at 3 p.m. ET on NBC. This weekend will mark the first time in IndyCar history that the season has opened on a permanent road course.

Reigning and six-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon, two-time IndyCar champion Josef Newgarden, 2019 Indianapolis 500 champion Simon Pagenaud, and 2016 Indianapolis 500 champion Alexander Rossi are just a few of the biggest stars competing this weekend. Additionally, seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson, three-time Supercars champion Scott McLaughlin, and Formula One veteran Romain Grosjean make up the trio of famous newcomers to IndyCar in 2021. Click here to find the entry list for this weekend’s season opener.

Sunday’s race will be broadcast on NBC; all practice and qualifying sessions this season will be streamed live on Peacock Premium. See below for additional information on how to watch the race.

RELATED: IndyCar executives say 90 percent of teams will be vaccinated by 2021 season opener

How to watch the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama:

Where : Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham, Alabama

: Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham, Alabama When : Sunday, April 18

: Sunday, April 18 Start Time : 3:30 p.m. ET; Live coverage begins at 3:00 p.m.

: 3:30 p.m. ET; Live coverage begins at 3:00 p.m. TV Channel : NBC

: NBC Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App

RELATED: IndyCar race weekend schedule for the 2021 season opener at Barber Motorsports Park