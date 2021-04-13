It’s the Philadelphia Flyers vs Washington Capitals tonight on NBCSN. Puck drop is at 7:00 p.m. ET with coverage starting at 6:30 p.m. with NHL live. Watch online or with the NBC Sports App. Click for the latest stats, scores, and division standings.

The Philadelphia Flyers (19-16-6) are still on the hunt for the East Division’s fourth and final playoff spot. With 44 points on the season, the Flyers (and NY Rangers) are 4 points behind the Boston Bruins. The Flyers, who are coming off a 5-3 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday, have lost 5 of their last 7 games (2-3-2).

The Washington Capitals (27-11-4) lead the East Division with 58 points on the season. Washington defeated the Bruins on Sunday in an 8-1 blowout at TD Garden marking the first time the Caps scored at least 8 goals in a game since Jan. 9, 2010. Alex Ovechkin did not score a goal in Sunday’s win, but with a total of 727 career NHL goals Ovechkin remains just four goals shy of tying Marcel Dionne for fifth place on the NHL’s all-time list.

Tonight’s game marks the fifth of eight meetings between the Flyers and Capitals. Washington has won the last three (Mar. 7, Mar. 11, Mar. 13).

How to watch Philadelphia Flyers vs Washington Capitals:

Where : Capital One Arena in Washington, DC

: Capital One Arena in Washington, DC When : Tuesday, April 13

: Tuesday, April 13 Start Time : 7:00 p.m. ET; Live coverage begins at 6:30 p.m with NHL Live.

: 7:00 p.m. ET; Live coverage begins at 6:30 p.m with NHL Live. TV Channel : NBCSN

: NBCSN Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App

