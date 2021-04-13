How to watch Sunday’s NHL on NBC/NBCSN: Capitals vs Bruins, Islanders vs Flyers, and LA Kings vs Avalanche

This Sunday, April 18 features an exciting day of NHL action starting with Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals heading to Boston to take on David Pastrnak and the Bruins at TD Garden at 12:00 p.m. ET on NBC. Later in the evening, Mathew Barzal and the New York Islanders will face Claude Giroux and the Philadelphia Flyers at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Then, at 9:00 p.m. ET Nathan MacKinnon and the Colorado Avalanche will host Anze Kopitar and the Los Angeles Kings to finish off the night. Watch online or with the NBC Sports App. Click here for the latest stats, scores, and division standings.

How to watch Sunday’s NHL on NBC/NBCSN:

How to watch Washington Capitals vs Boston Bruins:

Where : TD Garden in Boston, MA

: TD Garden in Boston, MA When : Sunday, April 18

: Sunday, April 18 Start Time : 12:00 p.m. ET

: 12:00 p.m. ET TV Channel : NBC

: NBC Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App

How to watch New York Islanders vs Philadelphia Flyers:

Where : Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA

: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA When : Sunday, April 18

: Sunday, April 18 Start Time : 6:30 p.m. ET

: 6:30 p.m. ET TV Channel : NBCSN

: NBCSN Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App

How to watch LA Kings vs Colorado Avalanche:

Where : Ball Arena in Denver, CO

: Ball Arena in Denver, CO When : Sunday, April 18

: Sunday, April 18 Start Time : 9:00 p.m. ET

: 9:00 p.m. ET TV Channel : NBCSN

: NBCSN Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App

