Earlier this week Chris Simms sat down with Paul Burmeister to reveal his draft rankings for the controversial running back position ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft. This year’s draft is just days away, taking place on April 29-May 1, 2021, in Cleveland, Ohio. Check out the video above to find out who made the list and why.

See below for the complete list of Chris Simms’ 2021 NFL Draft RB Rankings.

Chris Simms’ 2021 NFL Draft RB Rankings:

Travis Etienne (Clemson) Michael Carter (North Carolina) Javian Hawkins (Louisville) Najee Harris (Alabama) Javonte Williams (North Carolina)

