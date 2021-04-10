Primoz Roglic wins Tour of Basque Country for 2nd time

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

MADRID — Primoz Roglic won his second Tour of Basque Country title.

He was second to Frenchman David Gaudu during the sixth stage to clinch overall victory, finishing 52 seconds in front of Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard.

Slovenian Tadej Pogacar was third overall, more than a minute behind countryman Roglic.

Gaudu was fifth overall, behind Britain’s Adam Yates. Veteran Spaniard Alejandro Valverde was seventh overall.

Roglic also won the Tour of Basque Country in 2018.

Last year’s race was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.