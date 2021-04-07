Struff saves 5 match points to advance at Sardegna Open

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

CAGLIARI, Sardinia — Fifth-seeded Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany saved five match points to overcome Joao Sousa 1-6, 6-1, 7-5 in the first round of the Sardegna Open.

Struff saved three match points at 5-2 in the third set and two more at 5-4 – then needed five match points of his own in the 12th game before finally sealing the win.

Struff will next face Liam Broady, who beat fellow qualifier Marc-Andrea Huesler 6-1, 6-3.

Sixth-seeded John Millman of Australia beat Federico Coria 7-6 (5), 3-6, 6-3, while Italian Lorenzo Musetti needed just 53 minutes to sweep past Dennis Novak of Austria 6-0, 6-1.

Another Italian is also through to the next round after Marco Cecchinato beat compatriot Thomas Fabbiano 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, but Stefano Travaglia lost 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 to Gilles Simon.

Jozef Kovalik rallied past Indian qualifier Sumit Nagal 3-6, 6-1, 6-3 and fellow Slovakian Andrej Martin overcame Jiri Vesely 6-4, 2-6, 6-1.

The ATP 250 tournament at the Cagliari Tennis Club was inserted into the calendar with a one-year license, following a similar event at Forte Village in October.