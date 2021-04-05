It’s the Pittsburgh Penguins vs New York Rangers this Tuesday night on NBCSN. Puck drop is at 7:00 p.m. ET with coverage starting at 6:30 p.m. with NHL live. Watch online or with the NBC Sports App. Click here for the latest stats, scores, and division standings.

The Pittsburgh Penguins (24-12-2) are in position to make their 15th consecutive playoff appearance. The team sits third in the East Division with 50 points on the season. The Penguins are coming off a 7-5 loss against Boston on Saturday, which ended their five-game win streak, but it was just their fourth loss in the last 16 games.

The New York Rangers (17-15-5) are 5-2-1 over their last 8 games with 39 points on the season. They are trailing Boston for the fourth and final playoff spot in the East Division with 19 games to go in the regular season.

The Rangers will also host the Penguins this Thursday night to wrap up the 8-game regular-season series.

How to watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs New York Rangers:

Where : Madison Square Garden in New York, NY

: Madison Square Garden in New York, NY When : Tuesday, April 6

: Tuesday, April 6 Start Time : 7:00 p.m. ET; Live coverage begins at 6:30 p.m with NHL Live.

: 7:00 p.m. ET; Live coverage begins at 6:30 p.m with NHL Live. TV Channel : NBCSN

: NBCSN Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App

